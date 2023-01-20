LEWISBURG — Henry Harrison scored 19 of his career-high 30 points in the second half for the Green Dragons in a HAC-II win over the Blue Jays.
Cam Michaels added 14 points for the Green Dragons (8-6, 5-1), who remained a game behind Danville in the Division II race.
Ellis Turner had 15 points for the Blue Jays (7-8, 3-3).
Lewisburg 59, Central Columbia 44
Lewisburg (8-6) 59
Cam Michaels 7 0-0 14; Henry Harrison 11 0-0 30; Wade Young 2 1-2 5; Neyshawn Mabry 3 1-2 7; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 2-4 59.
3-point goals: Harrison 8, Bataatar.
Did not score: Devin Badden, Dylan Dershem, Noah Pawling, Charlie Landis, Alex Gilmore.
Central Columbia (7-8) 44
Brian Prezioso 1 0-0 2; Pete Lanza 1 0-0 2; Ellis Turner 6 2-6 15; Logan Welkom 5 1-1 11; Andrew Beagle 4 0-0 9; Jackson Gump 2 0-1 5. Totals: 19 3-8 44.
3-point goals: Beagle, Gump, Turner.
Did not score: Dylan Gregory, Kemp Bowman, Larson Kocher, Cameron Humphrey.
Score by quarters
C.Columbia;8;10;14;12 — 44
Lewisburg;10;13;14;22 — 59