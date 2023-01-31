MIDDLEBURG — Cam Michaels put up 15 points for the Green Dragons in the HAC-II contest against Midd-West. Neyshawn Mabry added 11 points as Lewisburg (12-6, 8-1) wins their seventh consecutive game.
Easton Erb and Garret Leitzel each scored eight points for the Mustangs (3-15, 0-9).
Lewisburg 59, Midd-West 30
Lewisburg (12-6) 59
Cam Michaels 6 2-2 15; Noah Pawling 1 0-2 3; Henry Harrison 2 0-0 6; Wade Young 2 1-2 6; Neyshawn Mabry 5 1-2 11; Charlie Landis 3 3-4 9; Devin Badden 0 1-3 1; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 1 0-0 2; Derek Asche 1 0-0 2; Quin Michaels 1 2-3 4. Totals: 22 9-17 59.
3-point goals: Harrison 2, Michaels, Pawling, Young.
Did not score: Dylan Dershem, Will Barrick, Alex Gilmore, Cohen Hoover, Sudeep Yenireddy.
Midd-West (3-15) 30
Easton Erb 3 1-2 8; Garret Leitzel 3 0-0 8; Trevor Sheaffer 2 0-0 6; Noah Romig 3 0-0 6. Totals: 11 1-2 30.
3-point goals: Leitzel 2, Sheaffer 2, Erb.
Did not score: D'Zani Coley, Connor Stoltzfus, Mason Noll, Brandon Ferster, Nash Grover, Dylan Miller, Xavier Fuller.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;17;10;19;13 — 59
Midd-West;11;3;10;6 — 30