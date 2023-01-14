LEWISBURG — Henry Harrison (13 points), Cam Michaels (11), and Neyshawn Mabry (10) all scored in double figures in the Green Dragons' (6-6, 3-1) HAC-II win over Midd-West.
With the win, John Vaji wins his 350th career game as Lewisburg's head coach.
Noah Romig finished the game with 12 points for the Mustangs (2-10, 0-4). Xavier Fuller and Garret Leitzel each scored six points in the loss for Midd-West.
Lewisburg 61, Midd-West 34
Lewisburg (6-6) 61
Cam Michaels 5 1-3 11; Henry Harrison 5 0-0 13; Noah Pawling 0 2-2 2; Wade Young 3 1-2 7; Neyshawn Mabry 4 2-2 10; Dylan Dershem 1 0-0 2; Charlie Landis 2 0-0 5; Devin Badden 1 0-0 3; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 3 0-0 6; Alex Gilmore 0 0-2 0; Quin Michaels 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 6-11 61.
3-point goals: Harrison 3, Badden, Landis.
Did not score: Will Barrick, Derek Asche.
Midd-West (2-10) 34
Noah Romig 3 5-6 12; Xavier Fuller 3 0-1 6; Garret Leitzel 2 0-1 6; Trevor Sheaffer 1 1-2 4; Easton Erb 1 1-1 3; Mason Noll 1 1-2 3. Totals: 11 8-13 34.
3-point goals: Leitzel 2, Romig, Sheaffer.
Did not score: Connor Stoltzfus.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;7;5;13;9 — 34
Lewisburg;16;17;20;8 — 61