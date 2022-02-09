LEWISBURG — Joey Martin had 19 points, and Jake Hernandez chipped 17 points as the two celebrated Senior Night in fine fashion against the Warriors.
Fellow senior Forrest Zelechoski added eight points for Lewisburg (15-3 overall, 11-3 HAC-I).
Noah Shaffer had 10 points to lead the Warriors (11-10, 6-8).
Lewisburg 61, Montoursville 35
Montoursville (11-10) 35
Bryce Eberhart 3 1-2 9; Peyton Ranck 1 0-1 3; Isaiah Fenner 1 0-0 2; Jon Matlack 1 0-0 3; John Schneider 1 1-2 3; Tanner Menne 2 1-2 5; Noah Shaffer 2 4-4 10. Totals 11 7-11 35.
3-point goals: Eberhart 2, Shaffer 2, Ranck, Matlack.
Did not score: Brandon Brown.
Lewisburg (15-3) 61
Jake Hernandez 5 6-17 17; Forrest Zelechoski 2 2-2 8; Joey Martin 7 2-2 19; Khashaun Akins 1 0-0 2; Cam Michaels 2 0-0 5; Jack Blough 2 1-1 5; Henry Harrison 0 2-2 2; Charlie Landis 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 13-24 61.
3-point goals: Martin 3, Hernandez, Michaels, Landis.
Did not score: Devin Bodden, Noah Pawling, Dylan Dershem, Sam Barrick.
Score by quarters
Montoursville;8;6;9;12 — 35
Lewisburg;12;14;17;18 — 61