LEWISBURG — Caroline Blakeslee had a hat trick and added an assist as the Green Dragons picked up the HAC-I win.
Lewisburg (5-3, 2-2) led 3-1 at the half and pulled away with five second-half goals.
Lewlsburg 8, Central Mountain 1
First half
L: Caroline Blakeslee (penalty kick), 16:07; L: Faridah Abouied (Blakesless) 14:30; CM: Lily Hendricks, 12:20; L: Blakeslee, 8.6.
Second half
L: Blakesless (Laurel Boyer), 37:59; L: Boyer, 37:29; L: Madison Vanbuskirk, 34:37; L: Mackenna Erdly, 31:01; L: Kate Batkowski (Vanbuskirk), 11:50.
Shots: Lewisburg 27-2. Corners: Lewisburg, 5-1. Saves: Lewisburg (Isabelle Wood) 2; Central Mountain (Madison Purdy) 11.