LEWISBURG — Eddie Monaco, Noah Pawling and Grayson Wynings each scored twice for the Green Dragons during the HAC-I contest.
Viktor Permyashkin scored once and dished out three assists, all in the first half.
Lewisburg (4-1, 2-0) had a 14-1 shot advantage.
Lewisburg 9, Jersey Shore 0
First Half
L: Noah Pawling (Viktor Permyashkin), 39:03; L: Permyashkin (Caleb Meyer-Chabris), 32:10; L: Pawling, 22:48; L: Eddie Monaco (Permyashkin), 9:30; L: Pawling (Alex Gilmore), 4:41; L: Cohen Hoover (Permyashkin), 1:27.
Second Half
L: Grayson Wynings (Gilmore), 32:13; L: Monaco (Isaac Ayers), 21:10; L: Wynings (Justin Nolt), 11:14.
Shots: L 14-1. Saves: Jersey Shore 5 (Ryder Fink); Lewisburg 0 (Gabe Pawling).