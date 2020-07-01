After 26 years of teaching and coaching in the Lewisburg School District, Joe Faust said he thought becoming athletic director following the retirement of Mark Temple was a “good fit.”
Temple is retiring after 30 years of teaching, including being Lewisburg’s AD for the last 13 years, to run Classic Ski Tours, which he bought in May.
“I know I have a lot to learn behind the scenes,” Faust said. “I’m looking forward to being in a supporting role — supporting the athletes and programs, and promoting the programs.”
Faust said his initial goal as athletic director is to continue the success of Lewisburg athletics. Down the road, Faust said he hoped to see a larger athletic complex at the high school, but he added that wasn’t something to discuss now with the coronavirus pandemic.
Faust said the Green Dragon athletic programs would continue to follow the guidance from the school board, Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control as they work toward playing in the fall.
“I’m going to make sure the teams and coaches are following the guidelines — safety first,” Faust said. “It is an odd time, but I’m fortunate that Mr. Temple is a close friend of mine, and he hasn’t changed his phone number yet. ... I know the administrative support will be there.”
Faust, who said he is planning to be the head golf coach again this fall, said he was excited about the new opportunity and anxious to learn more.
“The great thing is Joe has been in the district for 26 years, so he knows all the coaches,” Temple said. “Now he’ll see them in a different light.
“He’s a math teacher, so he’s very analytical. He has a ton of patience, and I think that will serve him well.”
Temple said he thought Faust was going to do a “really good job” as Lewisburg’s athletic director.
“For Joe, I basically said there’s a number of people in the building and in our league that he should rely on,” Temple said. “My assistant, Tracy Strosser, is a diamond in the rough. She’s fantastic.”
Temple also said that the administration has been “tremendously supportive” of extracurricular programs.
“Lewisburg athletics is in a really good place with the coaching staffs and administration,” Temple said.
Temple said he has been thinking about retiring since December 2018, and the opportunity to purchase Classic Ski Tours came about at the right time for him.
“The bottom line is this business opportunity presented itself,” Temple said. “After 30 years of teaching and 13 years as an AD — I think the new buzzword is twilight career — I decided I was going to try something different. ... Everything fell into place.”
Temple said he has run the ski club at every school he’s taught over 30 years and he likes to take the club to Vermont. Classic Ski Trips was a one-stop shop to put together the excursions for the club.
“It’s been a lot of thinking, a lot of discussions with my wife and a lot of prayer,” Temple said. “I’m excited about it. The guy who owned the company is going to stick around and help.”
Temple said they already have some reservations for next season, and that he will likely accompany some school groups on ski trips to both New England and Utah.
“As an avid skier, it’s fantastic to get to do some of those things,” Temple said.
While he is excited about his new business, Temple said there would be things he missed about Lewisburg.
“I’m certainly going to miss school, the students and my fellow colleagues in both teaching and athletics,” Temple said. “Being a Lewisburg alumnus, it’s been a wonderful opportunity and experience to be a teacher and AD. I was a three-sport athlete. To know Lewisburg continues to — I feel — year-in and year-out have true student-athletes who perform at the highest level in athletics and the classroom is great.”