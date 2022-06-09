PINE GROVE — One of the hitters in Lewisburg's dugout is always placing their hands on the Green Dragons' bats, like an old Baptist preacher.
However, for the Green Dragons, it's more of a superstition and a way to keep the good vibes at the plate going.
"I think we are all hot right now," third baseman Erin Field said. "We can all hit one through nine, and it's just a way for us to keep believing in ourselves."
Once again, it worked to perfection on Thursday evening at Pine Grove High School as the Green Dragons offense pounded out 11 hits, including back-to-back homers by Sydney Bolinsky and Alexis Walter, as Lewisburg advanced to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals with a 7-2 victory over Kutztown at Susan Stump Field.
"It feels so great to get this far," said first baseman Gracie Murphy, who hit a three-run double in the fifth to break the game open. "I'm so proud of us, and proud of the hard work we've put in. We've been working for such a long time for this."
The Green Dragons (18-3) can now say they are the best softball team in school history, advancing to the semifinals for the first time. Lewisburg will face Palmerton, a 6-5 winner over Susquenita in the night cap at Pine Grove, on Monday at a site and time to be determined. Kutztown finishes its season at 20-6.
Lewisburg had runners on in each of its first two at bats, but couldn't score off Kutztown hurler Makayla Drey. However, with lefty Kimmy Shannon dealing once again — she didn't allow a baserunner until the fourth — the Green Dragons felt confident they could break through against the Cougars.
"There was confidence there (after the first few innings) because we know what we can do with the bats," Bolinsky said.
The Green Dragons offense broke through in the top of the third. Carley Wagner singled and took second on an outfield error. Field followed with a lined double down the left-field line to make it 1-0, and Bolinsky had an RBI single to make it 2-0.
However, Lewisburg couldn't break the game open, and — even though the Green Dragons seemed to be in control — when two runners reached scoring position in the top of the fourth for Cougars, the game was still in doubt. Shannon got out of the inning unscathed.
Field doubled to chase Drey in the fifth inning — the second straight game Lewisburg forced a team to use a pitcher that had not thrown an inning all season. Reliever Brianna Bauscher hit Rylee Dyroff, and Bolinsky had an infield single to load the bases. After a pop out to shortstop, Murphy came to the plate to face Bauscher.
"I was a little nervous, but I had had two hits already, so I had confidence," Murphy said. "The new pitcher didn't matter much because it was the same type of pitching. I knew I could do it."
Murphy lined a pitch to right field that got over the fielder's head and off her glove. All three runners scored — even Bolinsky scored from first after she held up to see if the ball was caught. Lewisburg opened up a 5-0 lead.
Shannon was brilliant once again, striking out a season-high 11 hitters, walking one and hitting two batters. The sophomore lefty has been at her best in the state playoffs, allowing just two earned runs in the 12 innings, and just two balls have reached the outfield in the air so far in the PIAA playoffs.
"Seeing your offense do well gives you confidence as a pitcher. ... I think I'm getting stronger every game, just from the reps and things I'm learning as a pitcher this season," Shannon said.
Shannon, who also is a state champion swimmer, doesn't pitch during the winter.
"I don't throw a lot during swim season just because I don't want to ruin anything," Shannon said. "There is definitely a delay at the beginning of the season as I try to get into shape."
Bolinsky, her catcher, has also noticed a difference in the postseason.
"I think she's throwing a little harder, and I think she's working her pitches and hitting her spots better," Bolinsky said. "By hitting her spots, she's getting girls off their toes and guessing."
Leading 5-0, Shannon ran into trouble in the bottom of the sixth. Two walks and a single by Sammy Furst loaded the bases. Kourtney Dietrich singled home two runs to cut the lead to 5-2, before Dyroff ran down a pop up behind third base for the first out.
Ryleigh Boning then ripped a pitch right at Shannon in the circle. She made the catch for the out, and doubled Caitlyn Lubak off third for the final out of the inning.
Bolinsky and Alexis Walter each hit solo homers to open the seventh to push the lead to 7-2.
"We hit the ball again. I mean we hit some shots today. Two balls cleared the fence at 225 feet," Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner said. "Kimmy hit one off the bottom of the fence. We just hit shots all day. We put a lot of runners on base in every inning, and just the kept the pressure."
PIAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL
at Susan Stump Stadium, Pine Grove H.S.
LEWISBURG 7, KUTZTOWN 2
Lewisburg;002;030;2 — 7-11-1
Kutztown;000;002;0 — 2-3-2
Kimmy Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky. Makayla Drey, Brianna Bauscher (5), Drey (7) and Ashley Noecker.
WP: Shannon; LP: Drey.
Lewisburg: Carley Wagner, 1-for-5, run; Erin Field, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Bolinsky, 3-for-4, homer (7th, solo), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Alexis Walter, 1-for-4, homer (7th, solo), run, RBI; Gracie Murphy, 3-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; Shannon, 1-for-4, double.
Kutztown: Sammy Furst, 1-for-2, run; Kourtney Dietrich, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.