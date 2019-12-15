ELYSBURG — With a young team and a tough early-season schedule, first-year coach Justin Michaels knew his Lewisburg wrestlers would have to battle for wins.
The Green Dragons opened with losses to Benton and Midd-West, then traveled Saturday night to the home of the District 4 beast, Southern Columbia.
However, Lewisburg was not going wave the white flag.
Lewisburg tied it on a pin by sophomore Kaiden Wagner in the fourth bout of the meet, which began at 285 pounds, and scored two more decision wins before failing 55-15 in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover meet.
Southern opened with a 32-second pin by returning PIAA fourth-place medalist Lear Quinton, but Lewisburg freshman Jace Gessner answered with a hard-fought 9-8 win over Toren Cooper at 106.
Michaels said that Gessner — though undersized (he weighed in at 98 pounds) and inexperienced — has a lot of heart.
In a back-and-forth bout — tied at 7-7 after two periods — Cooper escaped to open the third. Gessner took him down and then kept control to the final buzzer as the Tiger nearly escaped.
“We saw guys battle tonight, and you can’t teach heart. We will work on the technique and the experience will come,” Michael said said.
Brady Feese got the Tigers (2-0) back on the board with a gritty 2-0 win over Thomas Lyons, but sophomore Kaiden Wagner, a returning state qualifier, pinned freshman Eddie Zuber in 47 seconds to tie it at 9-9.
Although the Tigers (2-0) got a forfeit at 126 to stretch the lead to 15-9, sophomore and returning PIAA silver medalist Kole Biscoe thought it was time for a momentum change for the home team.
After taking a forfeit in the season opener, Biscoe was champing at the bit for some mat action.
“We always want the mood in our favor and with the home crowd, you just want that moment going in there and it makes the away team scared,” Biscoe said. “There was no doubt I just wanted to get out there and wrestle and I just wanted to go out and stick the kid. I didn’t care who it was.”
He did exactly that, pinning Cole Temple in the 132-pound bout.
State qualifier Ian Yoder scored an escape and a takedown late to pull out a major (11-2) over Gavin Sheriff to make it 25-9.
The Green Dragons (0-3) didn’t stop competing and scoring. Junior Logan Bartlett defeated Joe Quinton 7-0 at 145 to make it 25-12, and later Brady Cromley won an 11-5 thriller over Colin Sharrow at 182.
“Kudos to coach (Justin) Michaels,” Southern Columbia coach Jerry Marks said. “I can see that their kids are well-conditioned and their technique ... they did a really nice job, and it opened our eyes.”
The score widened with a pair of Lewisburg forfeits and pins by the Garcia brothers, Wes Barnes and Brandon Gedman.
Gavin Garcia took Hagen Persun down twice and gave up escapes, then took him down and pinned him with a cradle in 1:15. Senior Gaige Garcia pinned Riley Bremigen in 15 seconds.
Marks said that Lewisburg always gives his team a good match.
“They’re fighters and the future looks bright for them,” Marks said. “The bottom line is we’ve got to work harder. We have to make sure we’re competing in the wrestling room like no other team, and we’ve gotta do extra. We’re behind, there’s no doubt about it. We have 10 football players in our lineup."
Michaels was pleased with some things he saw from his team.
“We knew coming in our team was going to be young," Michaels said. "We had eight freshmen up and we’re not filing every weight class yet, but we’re going to battle. Our objective is let’s continue to work hard. We’re not going to measure our success on wins and losses, but if we get better every day and win the little battles, and, this is only going to make us better.”
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 55, LEWISBURG 15
285: Lear Quinton (SC) pinned Adam Gilligbauer, 0:32; 106: Jace Gessner (L) dec. Toren Cooper, 9-8: 113: Brady Feese (SC) dec. Thomas Lyons, 2-0; 120: Kaiden Wagner (L) pinned Eddie Zuber, 0:47: 126: Kole Biscoe (SC) pinned Cole Temple, 1:54; 132: Ian Yoder (SC) maj. dec. Gavin Sheriff, 11-2; 145: Logan Bartlett (L) dec. Joe Quinton, 7-0; 152: Brandon Gedman (SC) pinned Derek Shedleski, 1:21; 160: Gavin Garcia (SC) pinned Broghan Persun, 1:15; 170: Wes Barnes (SC) pinned Hagan Persun, 0:21; 182: Brady Cromley (L) dec. Colin Sharrow, 11-5: 195: Tyler Waltman (SC) by forfeit; 220: Gaige Garcia (SC) pinned Riley Bremigen, :15.