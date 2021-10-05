LEWISBURG — Jeneye Pointer and Julie Kaszuba won the second doubles match for Lewisburg's lone team point in a 4-1 loss to Montoursville in Heartland Athletic Conference girls tennis Tuesday.
Pointer and Kaszuba won the first set 6-2 and followed that up with a 7-5 win.
Green Dragons singles players Grace Hilkert and Katelyn Fessler pushed their opponents in 7-5 sets before bowing.
Montoursville 4, Lewisburg 1
Singles
Kara Mann (M) def. Grace Hilkert, 6-3, 7-5; Alaina Marchioni (M) def. Katelyn Fessler, 7-5, 6-4; Katelyn Good (M) def. Bridget Kinnaman, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
Erin Delsanouan/Randi McKenna (M) def. Kassie McTammany/Tara Clark, 6-4, 6-3; Jeneye Pointer/Julie Kaszuba (L) def. Jill Stone/Addison Schemery, 6-2, 7-5.