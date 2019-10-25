MILLVILLE — Montoursville coach Vic Gorini knew he had a strong defense that he hoped could slow Lewisburg.
“They hadn’t given up many goals all season, and we started three freshmen,” Gorini said. “Anything that did get through was usually a long shot from 30-plus yards that bounced just right.”
That’s just what Lewisburg did to earn a 1-0 win.
Chloe Michaels’ free kick with 24:16 left in the first half found the right bounce off Chelsea Stanton’s header, giving the No. 3 seed Green Dragons (15-4-1) all the margin they would need as a stifling Lewisburg defense shut out the Warriors on two shots in a one-goal triumph Thursday.
With the victory, Lewisburg will face the winner of No. 10 Warrior Run in a District 4 Class 2A semifinal Monday evening at 7 at Loyalsock High School.
“She (Michaels) takes everything on the outside for us, and she loves to get after it,” said Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski. “She went at it and caught it short, but Stanton was there.”
“Chloe puts fantastic balls in the box all of the time,” Stanton said.
Lewisburg could not extend its lead, in part due to Montoursville’s stingy defense in the final third of the field. The Green Dragons had eight shots for the game — five in the second half — but the Warrior backfield and goalie Avery Zales helped keep Lewisburg at bay the rest of the way.
“We had opportunities,” Gerlinski said, “and golden opportunities at that. They really shifted everybody well and clogged up the final third of the field against us.”
Meanwhile, the few chances Montoursville did have in the offensive zone were met quickly and swiftly by Lewisburg’s defense.
“We knew they had a very strong player (Lily Saul), so we tried to lock her down and then make plays,” Stanton said.
Mission accomplished. Saul didn’t get off a shot. Montoursville registered one shot in each half, both of which were stopped by Lewisburg keeper Lauren Gross.
“The girls worked hard tonight,” Gerlinski said. “We just need to work on getting the ball off of our foot a little quicker on chances and finishing in the final third of the field. But, a win’s a win, and it’s on to the next one.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINAL
At Millville H.S.
LEWISBURG 1, MONTOURSVILLE 0
First half
L-Chelsea Stanton (Chloe Michaels), 24:16.
Shots: L, 8-2. Corners: L, 5-1. Saves: Montoursville 4 (Avery Zales); Lewisburg 2 (Lauren Gross).