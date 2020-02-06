MOUNT CARMEL — Anna Batkowski won two events as Lewisburg won all but one event in beating Mount Carmel, 116-39, in girls swimming action.
Batkowski won the 200 individual medley (2:29.37) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.16) for the Green Dragons (8-3).
Kaylee Kane won the 100 freestyle for the only win for the Red Tornadoes.
On the boys side, Thomas Haynos and Mitch Malusis each won two events as Lewisburg rolled to a 94-29 victory.
Haynos won the 200 individual medley (2:18.98) and the 100 freestyle (53.59), while Malusis picked up victories in the 100 butterfly (1:01.28) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.23) for the Green Dragons (7-4).
Jacob Zarski won the 50 freestyle (23.51) and Jackson Gensemer won the 500 freestyle (6:54.94) for Mount Carmel.
Girls
Lewisburg 116, Mount Carmel 39
200 medley relay: Lew (Jewels Hepner, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Anna Batkowski), 2:00.7; 200 freestyle: Hepner (Lew), 2:15.12; Reese McGregor (Lew); 200 individual medley: Anna Batkowski (Lew), 2:29.37; Molly Gill (Lew); 50 freestyle: Alexandra Decker (Lew), 26.81; Kaylee Kane (MCA); Isabel Parker (MCA); Diving: Kassie McTammany (Lew), 178.96; Lucy Gustafson (Lew); 100 butterfly: Delaney Humphrey (Lew), 1:06.7; 100 freestyle: Kane (MCA), 1:00.73; Addison Odorizzi (MCA); Brianna Winters (Lew); 500 freestyle: Lily McBride (Lew), 6:12.73; Molly Gill (Lew); Isabel Parker (MCA); 200 freestyle relay: Lewisburg (Hannah Castellan, Humphrey, Decker, Hepner), 1:51.37; 100 backstroke: Batkowski (Lew), 1:08.16; Odorizzi (MCA); Livia Holthus (Lew); 100 breaststroke: Castellan (Lew), 1:20.57; McBride (Lew); Kiara Blocker (MCA); 400 freestyle relay: Lew (Decker, Batkowski, Humphrey, Hepner), 4:02.57.
Boys
Lewisburg 94, Mount Carmel 29
200 medley relay: Lew (Vaughn Holthus, Thomas Haynos, Mitchell Malusis, Thomas Hetherington), 2:02.92; 200 freestyle: Holthus (Lew), 2:14.73; 200 IM: Haynos (Lew), 2:18.98; 50 freestyle: Jacob Zarski (MCA), 25.31; Braden Davis (Lew); Daniel Durfree (Lew); Diving: Hunter Grims (Lew), 177.55; Jake Powell (Lew); Mark Walsh (Lew); 100 butterfly: Malusis (Lew), 1:01.28; 100 freestyle: Haynos (Lew), 53.59; Hetherington (Lew); Durfree (Lew); 500 freestyle: Jackson Gensemer (MCA), 6:54.94; 200 freestyle relay: Lew (Davis, Holthus, Malusis, Haynos), 1:42.13; 100 backstroke: Malusis (Lew), 1:07.23; Zarski (MCA); Holthus (Lew); 100 breaststroke: Heatherington (Lew), 1:24.25; Davis (Lew); 400 freestyle relay: Lew (Davis, Hetherington, Durfree, Mark Walsh), 4:37.49.