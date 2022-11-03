SELINSGROVE — Keeley Baker held up the district championship plaque for her Lewisburg teammates to kiss one by one. It was as well-executed as everything else the Green Dragons did in front of their goalie Thursday night.
Lewisburg allowed top-seeded Central Columbia just one shot on goal in the District 4 Class A final, with its back line setting the stingy tone in the first half and the midfielders monopolizing the ball in the second. All that was needed was Whitney Berge's goal midway through the third quarter to lift the Green Dragons to a 1-0 victory and their first district crown since 2019.
"It means everything, honestly. It feels amazing," said Berge, a junior forward who scored in all but one game during Lewisburg's five-game win streak. "We've been working super-duper hard for this since August, and it's finally paid off."
"We've been working all season for this very moment," said junior mid Avery Mast, who assisted on the goal, "and just to finish strong and get the championship feels amazing."
The second-seeded Green Dragons (14-5), who became the first team to win both Heartland Athletic Conference division titles in consecutive years, snapped the HAC-II champion Blue Jays' 12-game winning streak that dated to Sept. 26.
Central Columbia (17-4) didn't record a first-half shot and tested Baker only once at the start of the second. Blue Jays senior Alyx Flick pounced on an errant pass and fed the ball ahead to junior Ainsley Brewington for a challenge that sent Baker to the turf before the ball was cleared from the circle.
Besides that brief sequence, Lewisburg had no anxious moments on the defensive end. In fact, with few exceptions, the Green Dragons kept the ball further and further away from their defensive circle as the game progressed. Central earned consecutive penalty corners around the 5-minute mark of the second quarter but none for the balance of the game.
"We knew they were a really high-intensity team, so we thought we need to mark in the circle. We need to make sure everyone's being marked," said Lewisburg junior center back Carley Wagner. "I know a lot of the mids and forwards came back and marked. We knew that we all had to get back and mark in order to make that system work."
What's more impressive is the Green Dragons limited the ultra-quick Blue Jays to one shot on cage and never made a substitution. They played with remarkable energy before breaking the scoreless tie, and they were invigorated with the lead.
"(Allowing one shot is) definitely a bit surprising, but, again, I credit our defense and our midfielders for keeping that ball out," said Lewisburg first-year coach Tonya Berge. "Central definitely came out and played with hustle and heart, but we were ready for that kind of intensity. The midfielders and defense, they just did awesome. Very proud of them."
Wagner stepped up to slow Central on the left flank early, then settled in to the middle of the field, flanked by senior Liv Holthus and sophomore Lauren Hetherington, to frustrate the Jays. Mast, junior Ryan Brouse and freshman Tia Berge repeatedly knocked down passes and fueled the Lewisburg attack, leading to 11 second-half corners.
"Our mids are always working so hard," Wagner said. "They're always recovering back and they're always pushing up, so honestly having those three in the mid is super-beneficial for our team. We know they're going to be there."
The Green Dragons followed their fourth empty corner with a routine restart that produced the game-winner. Mast passed stick to stick, straight down the center of the field to Whitney Berge in the circle. Berge wheeled to face Central goalie Izzy Wagner and pushed the ball well inside the right post with 7:46 left in the third.
"I was pretty much just trying to look for the post because (Snyder) was coming out super-far, so a straight shot didn't really work," Whitney Berge said of her 14th goal. "So you had to get creative and look for the post."
The goal was surprising in so much as Lewisburg wasn't playing with overt urgency and didn't have near the momentum it generated throughout a bonanza of nine corners over the last 17-odd minutes of the game.
"We didn't want to freak out," said Mast. "We wanted to just keep our game simple, the same as it's been all season because it's been working for us. That was a beautiful goal."
None of the corners panned out, obviously, with Snyder, a junior, making three of her five saves over the final quarter-plus.
"They were just tough," said Tonya Berge. "The whole corner defense unit was tough, so I credit them for that."
Lewisburg, which won a district title for the fifth time in program history, will face the No. 6 seed from District 3 — the loser of Saturday's game between Berks Catholic and Greenwood — in the first round of the state tournament Tuesday.
Central, which beat the Green Dragons in its only other district final appearance (1985) when current coach Carol Rakich was a junior, plays District 11 runner-up Wilson in the opening round Tuesday.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A FIELD HOCKEY
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Bolig Stadium, Selinsgrove H.S.
NO. 2 LEWISBURG 1, NO. 1 CENTRAL COLUMBIA 0
Third quarter
L-Whitney Berge (Avery Mast), 7:46.
Shots: L 6-1. Corners: L 13-2. Cards: None. Defensive saves: None. Saves: Lewisburg 1 (Keeley Baker); Central Columbia 5 (Izzy Snyder).