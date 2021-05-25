LEWISBURG — To earn a shot at the only team and pitcher that beat them twice this season, Lewisburg had to confront the hoariest of sports cliches in a District 4 Class 3A softball quarterfinal at the Pawling Athletic Complex.
Beat a team — in this case, No. 6-seed Montoursville — three times in a season.
"Lexi (Walter) already pitched against them twice," Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner said. "I'd much rather play somebody like a Wellsboro than somebody that's really familiar with us."
Whatever bead Montoursville had on Walter disappeared in the later innings Tuesday, and 14 hits from Lewisburg's offense helped greatly in a 9-3 win.
So the Green Dragons (17-4) earned their second district win in four years (three seasons), after going without a district playoff appearance since 1997, but they'd like to take the next step — reaching a district final and the state playoffs.
To reach that goal, Lewisburg will need to solve Central Columbia ace Mia Consentino, who has thrown a perfect game, allowed just two hits, one earned run and struck out 31 hitters in two games against the Green Dragons this season. The Blue Jays (17-3) and the Green Dragons meet for a third time at 3 p.m. Friday at the Moser Complex in Turbotville. The winner heads to the state tournament and next week's district final.
"I think we have a deeper offensive lineup than we did in 2018," Ken Wagner said. "All nine girls in our lineup have played a lot of travel softball, so I think they've been in a lot different situations. They'll be ready."
It's amazing to think Lewisburg has just one senior in its lineup — Brynn Wagner, a member of the 2018 team — and, along with junior Rylee Dyroff, just two players that entered the season with varsity experience.
"It's really exciting to experience this in my freshman year, and again in senior year. I'm just excited to experience it again," Brynn Wagner said. "I was really excited (for this season) because I know how good the group of girls were coming up."
Lewisburg jumped on Montoursville (11-9) quickly in the bottom of the first inning, after Walter retired the side in order to open the game.
"I think we were nervous to start the game," Brynn Wagner said, "but once we started hitting that went away."
After an out to start the inning, Erin Field and Brynn Wagner each singled. Walter's hit got away from the Montoursville left fielder to plate two runs. Carley Wagner followed with an RBI double. After the second error of the inning, Gracie Murphy and Kim Shannon had back-to-back RBI singles to give Lewisburg a 5-0 lead.
Montoursville tried to stay in the game and had a chance to get close in the fifth. Trailing by five runs, the Warriors had runners on second and third with one out. Montoursville hit the next two balls on the screws, but right at Dyroff at shortstop and centerfielder Ryan Brouse to end the threat.
The Green Dragons' offense was relentless with at least one hit in six of the seven innings.
Walter had a solo homer in the second for a run. Sydney Bolinsky had an RBI single in the fourth. Dyroff added an RBI double in the fifth, while Murphy's RBI double in the sixth brought home the ninth and final run.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL
at Pawling Athletic Complex
LEWISBURG 9, MONTOURSVILLE 3
Montoursville;010;110;0 — 3-7-3
Lewisburg;510;111;x — 9-14-3
MacKenzie Weaver and Breanna Trueman. Lexi Walter and Sydney Bolinsky.
WP: Walter; LP: Weaver.
Montoursville: Weaver, 1-for-4, double, RBI; Jocelyn Jean, 2-for-2, 2 runs.
Lewisburg: Rylee Dyroff, 1-for-4, double, RBI; Erin Field, 1-for-4, run; Brynn Wagner, 2-for-3, run; Walter, 3-for-4, homer (2nd, solo), 3 runs, RBI; Carley Wagner 2-for-4, double, run, RBI; Bolinsky 2 runs; Gracie Murphy, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Kim Shannon, 2-for-4, run, RBI.