LEWISBURG — Jake Hernandez and Joey Martin scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, and Lewisburg gradually pulled away from Selinsgrove for a 32-21 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I win on Thursday.
The Green Dragons led 15-8 at the half. Joey Martin added 11 points in the win.
Selinsgrove, which made five 3-pointers and only two 2-pointers, was led by Brett Foor’s eight points.
Lewisburg 32, Selinsgrove 21
Selinsgrove 21
Brett Foor 3 0-0 8, Ethan Harris 1 2-2 4, Isiah Ulrich 2 0-0 6, Theo Feilar 0 0-2 0, Randy Richter 1 0-0 3, Spencer George 0 0-1 0. Totals 7 2-5 21.
3-point goals: Foor 2, Ulrich 2, Richter.
Did not score: Blake Haddon, Ryan Reich.
Lewisburg 32
Jake Hernandez 4 5-6 14, Joey Martin 5 0-1 11, Cam Michaels 0 0-1 0, Kaden Magyar 1 0-0 3, Forrest Zechowski 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 5-8 32.
3-point goals: Hernandez, Magyar, Martin.
Did not score: Dante Sims, Khashaun Akins, Kadyn Wuerdeman.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 6 2 6 7 — 21
Lewisburg 9 6 7 10 — 32
n South Williamsport 69,
Northumberland Chr. 55
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — David King knocked down five 3-pointers as part of his game-high 25 points, but Northumberland Christian couldn’t keep up with South Williamsport.
The Warriors (3-2) fell behind by seven after one quarter. Luke Snyder and Cole Knauss added 13 and 11 points, respectively, in the loss.
Secoy Roberts matched King with 25 points to pace the Mountaineers.
South Williamsport 69,
Northumberland Christian 55
Northumberland Chr. (3-2) 55
Josh King 0 1-2 1, David King 9 2-3 25, Luke Snyder 6 1-1 13, Cole Knauss 4 0-0 11, Henry McElroy 1 0-0 2, Justin Ross 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 5-8 55.
3-point goals: D. King 5, Knauss 3.
Did not score: Donnie Rager.
South Williamsport 69
Grant Bachman 3 0-0 7, Secoy Roberts 10 5-8 25, Ben Manning 4 1-2 10, Alec Neidig 2 2-2 8, Evan Laudenslager 3 2-7 8, Lee Habalar 2 0-0 5, Trent Hapner 1 0-0 2, Landon Sanford 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 10-19 69.
3-point goals: Neidig 2, Bachman, Manning, Habalar.
Did not score: Conner Apker.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 13 13 16 13 — 55
South Williamsport 20 14 17 18 — 69
n Montgomery 52,
Meadowbrook Christian 42
MONTGOMERY — Ashton Canelo scored a game-high 24 points for Meadowbrook Christian, but the Lions lost traction in the third quarter of a nonleague loss to Montgomery.
Evan Young scored nine points in the loss.
Logan Almeida’s 19 points paced three Montgomery scorers in double-figures. The Red Raiders added to a two-point halftime lead with a 19-5 run in the third quarter.
Montgomery 52,
Meadowbrook Christian 42
Meadowbrook Christian 42
Evan Young 4 1-4 9, Ashton Canelo 10 4-12 24, Jacob Reed 1 0-2 2, Michael Smith 1 1-2 3, Jacob Bair 1 0-0 2, Elijah Cruz 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-20 42.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: None.
Montgomery 52
Logan Almeida 7 2-4 19, Jacob Utier 0 2-4 2, Maurice Wolters 6 2-6 14, Noah Gearhart 1 0-0 2, Coltin Hans 2 0-0 4, Austin Kuhn 4 0-0 11. Totals 20 6-14 52.
3-point goals: Almeida 3, Kuhn 3.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Christian 9 16 5 12 — 42
Montgomery 10 17 19 6 — 52
n Weatherly 68,
Lourdes Regional 45
COAL TOWNSHIP — Scotty Zoscin scored 30 points, and Weatherly took control with back-to-back 25-point quarters in the middle of the Schuylkill League matchup.
Zoscin hit seven 3-pointers in the win. Antonio Colecio added 17 points.
Maxwell Reiprish paced Lourdes Regional with 10 points and five rebounds, while Alex Hughs and Tyler Novak each scored eight.
Weatherly 68,
Lourdes Regional 45
Weatherly
Colecio 7 1-1 17, Derk 3 0-0 6, Zoscin 11 1-1 30, Broskoskie 1 0-0 2, Ray 1 0-0 2, Solonoski 2 0-0 4, Lowman 1 2-2 5, Ramirez 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 4-4 68.
3-point goals: Zoscin 7, Colecio 2, Lowman.
Did not score: Eubanks, Maguschar, McLaurin, Willis.
Lourdes Regional 45
Casen Sandri 1 3-4 5, Hunter Reed 2 2-2 6, Tyler Novak 3 2-2 8, Joey Nguyen 1 0-0 3, Maxwell Reiprish 5 0-0 10, Michael Keer 1 0-0 2, Alex Hughs 3 1-3 8, Chris Feudale 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 8-11 45.
3-point goals: Hughs, Feudale, Nguyen.
Did not score: Shaun Potter, Owen Sandri.
Score by quarters
Weatherly 10 25 25 8 — 68
Lourdes Regional 14 8 10 13 — 45
JV score: Lourdes Regional 47-45. High scorers: Lourdes, Sandri 13; Weatherly, Willis 18.
n Warrior Run,
Line Mountain ppd.
Warrior Run’s game against Line Mountain was postponed to Feb. 10 at a site to be determined.