LEWISBURG — After winning the first set 6-3 during the third singles game on Monday afternoon, Greyson Azeredo broke a 6-6 tie in second set by winning the tiebreaker 7-1 to knock off Ryder Fink and clinch the HAC-I match for the Green Dragons (10-0, 9-0) as they stay perfect on the season.
Jersey Shore (6-7, 4-5) scored twice in three of the four sets in doubles.
Lewisburg 5, Jersey Shore 0
Singles
Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Jared Palski 6-0, 6-0; Will Cecchini (L) def. Brennan Smith 6-0, 6-0; Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Ryder Fink 6-3, 6-6 (7-1 TB).
Doubles
Alexey Rosenberg & Sarthak Viskwakarma (L) def. Dierk Stetts & Luke Springman 6-0, 6-2; Canyon Swartzentruber & Grant Roe (L) def. Chris Wilson & Chase Hensler 6-2, 6-2.