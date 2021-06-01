LEHMAN TOWNSHIP — Just a few weeks ago Lewisburg got a good look at the Crestwood defense, and the Green Dragons could only hope that some rust accumulated since their regular-season matchups.
It took just one quarter Tuesday for coach John Vaji and his District 4 champions to see the Comets were the well-oiled machine they remembered.
Lewisburg was not able to gain any momentum until late in a 17-5 loss to Crestwood in the PIAA Class 2A first round. The Comets advance to face Susquehannock, an 18-10 winner over Lansdale Catholic, in Saturday's quarterfinals.
“They’re extremely talented, extremely physical, extremely skilled with their skills on ground balls,” Vaji said. “It’s tough. It’s frustrating. We have to play defense for two or three minutes straight. They’re so well-oiled; they keep running the same stuff. If you have one breakdown, they’re going to make you pay for it.”
The Green Dragons’ struggles against the potent Comets were evident in the opening minutes. Lewisburg failed to win a faceoff in the first quarter as Crestwood scored six unanswered goals to open the game. Trey Zabroski capped the spree off a faceoff by spinning around three Lewisburg defenders to score with 1:23 remaining in the quarter.
“You take one option away from them, and they have a second or a third option,” Vaji said. “They just keep on going. It was frustrating for the guys.”
Lewisburg managed to end the Comets’ run in the opening minute of the second stanza. Following its first faceoff win, Matthew Spaulding connected with Matt Reish after a ground-ball pickup. Reish perfected a two-step crow hop and dialed in a shot past Crestwood keeper.
Crestwood soon responded with its second six-goal run of the match.
Rowen Martin gave the Green Dragons some life at the end of the second quarter, cradling a long pass downfield to set up an Evan Gilger-from-Collin Starr goal.
The Green Dragons held Crestwood scoreless for the final 10 minutes and closed the contest on a 3-0 run. The run was ignited by Lewisburg’s best-executed play of the match.
A long scrum following a faceoff was picked up for a ground ball behind the net by Gilger. The junior attackman instinctively delivered a back-door pass to Spaulding, who one-timed a shot in mid-air to cut Lewisburg’s deficit to 17-3. Spaulding and Starr each added goals for Lewisburg.
“We played a great fourth quarter,” Vaji said. “Hopefully, it’s something we can build on. Let’s work, let’s improve, and we saw that late in the game.”
Lewisburg was led by Spaudling’s two goals and an assist. Gilger added a goal and two assists. Defensively, both Rowen and Joey Martin finished with four ground balls.
Crestwood had three players produce six-point efforts. Zabroski led with six goals. Nick Curry had five goals and an assist, and Chandler O’Farrell added three goals and three assists. The Comets’ Jimmy Hawley dominated the faceoff with 10 ground balls.
Lewisburg closed its season as the District 4 champion with a young squad without any seniors and just a handful of players that saw any previous varsity action.
“Regardless of what this outcome was, to be able to win a district title without a senior on the squad is outstanding,” Vaji said. “We really have only four guys that had varsity experience when they were freshmen. It’s a big credit to the kids to believe in each other and stick with what we’re trying to teach them.”
PIAA CLASS 2A LACROSSE
First Round
At Lake-Lehman H.S.
CRESTWOOD 17, LEWISBURG 5
Lewisburg;0;2;0;3 — 5
Crestwood;6;7;3;1 — 17
Lewisburg scoring: Matthew Spaulding 2 goals, assist; Evan Gilger goal, two assists; Collin Starr goal, assist; Matt Reish goal.
Crestwood scoring: Trey Zabroski 6 goals, 2 assists; Nick Curry 5 goals, assist; Chandler O’Farrell 3 goals, 3 assists; Nick Ruggeri goal; Noah Schultz goal; Michael Zaleski goal, assist; Brendan Dennis assist.
Shots: C, 31-13. Shots on goal: C, 21-12. Saves: Lewisburg 7 (Jimmy Bailey); Crestwood 4. Faceoffs: C, 18-9. Ground balls: C, 59-25.