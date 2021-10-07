EAGLES MERE — Sean Kelly finished his round with an eagle to shot even-par 71 at Eagles Mere Country Club, leading Lewisburg to a win in the PIAA Class 2A team golf subregional.
The Green Dragons edged Scranton Prep, 312-316.
Kelly's round was bolstered by the eagle on the par-5, 481-yard 18th hole.
Lewisburg also got strong scores from Nick Mahoney (76), Will Gronlund (79) and Ava Markunas (86). Mahoney had a pair of birdies, while Gronlund and Kelly each had one.
Selinsgrove was beaten by Dallas, 324-384, in Class 3A.
Sam Wetmiller paced the Seals with an 83 that included a birdie on the 368-yard, par-4 fourth hole. Garrett Howell was second for Selinsgrove with a 99.
PIAA SUBREGIONAL GOLF
At Eagles Mere Country Club
CLASS 2A BOYS
Lewisburg 312, Scranton Prep 316
Lewisburg: Sean Kelly 71, Nick Mahoney 76, Will Gronlund 79, Ava Markunas 86.
Scranton Prep: Michael Lynch 74, Michael Sewack 77, Thomas Lynch 78, Ben Galko 87.
CLASS 3A BOYS
Dallas 324, Selinsgrove 384
Dallas: Logan Paczewski 72, Austin Finarelli 81, Kyle Langan 82, Rhys Bonvie 89.
Selinsgrove: Sam Wetmiller 83, Garrett Howell 99, Mikey Felty 101, Gannon Steimling 101.