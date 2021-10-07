EAGLES MERE — Sean Kelly finished his round with an eagle to shot even-par 71 at Eagles Mere Country Club, leading Lewisburg to a win in the PIAA Class 2A team golf subregional.

The Green Dragons edged Scranton Prep, 312-316.

Kelly's round was bolstered by the eagle on the par-5, 481-yard 18th hole.

Lewisburg also got strong scores from Nick Mahoney (76), Will Gronlund (79) and Ava Markunas (86). Mahoney had a pair of birdies, while Gronlund and Kelly each had one.

Selinsgrove was beaten by Dallas, 324-384, in Class 3A.

Sam Wetmiller paced the Seals with an 83 that included a birdie on the 368-yard, par-4 fourth hole. Garrett Howell was second for Selinsgrove with a 99.

PIAA SUBREGIONAL GOLF

At Eagles Mere Country Club

CLASS 2A BOYS

Lewisburg 312, Scranton Prep 316

Lewisburg: Sean Kelly 71, Nick Mahoney 76, Will Gronlund 79, Ava Markunas 86.

Scranton Prep: Michael Lynch 74, Michael Sewack 77, Thomas Lynch 78, Ben Galko 87.

CLASS 3A BOYS

Dallas 324, Selinsgrove 384

Dallas: Logan Paczewski 72, Austin Finarelli 81, Kyle Langan 82, Rhys Bonvie 89.

Selinsgrove: Sam Wetmiller 83, Garrett Howell 99, Mikey Felty 101, Gannon Steimling 101.

