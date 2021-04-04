Lewisburg claimed Class 2A state titles in both boys soccer and boys cross-country in the fall, and third-year coach Ron Hess is hoping that success carries over to boys track and field this spring.
“We have some very strong athletes, especially in the junior and senior class,” Hess said. “Both our fall campaigns for soccer and cross-country were extremely successful ending in gold medals, and many of these athletes have joined the track squad. We will benefit greatly from their leadership, work ethic and skill.”
The Green Dragons are Class 3A in track and field — joining Danville, Shikellamy, Selinsgrove, Mifflinburg and Shamokin in that classification from the Valley — but Hess said the goal was to still be competitive in some events at the state level.
“I think it will difficult but that it is possible,” he said.
Lewisburg, like every other school, is returning to the track after the 2020 spring season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID-19 has challenged many aspects of coaching over the past year,” Hess said. “The athletes who are invested in the sport definitely see their opportunities as valuable. Recent practices have been filled with a joyful reconnection to the sport, and a sense of hunger to make the most of it.”
Shikellamy coach Jonny Evans — whose Braves are 3-0, while many squads have not started the season — said the Braves had to spend more time on basics early in the season than in normal years.
“With more than half of our team having never participated in a track meet before, I feel like a rookie head coach all over again,” Evans said. “The COVID-19 pandemic basically eliminated the 2020 season, all but nine days of cold practices in March.”
Evans said challenges still remain this season due to the pandemic, but at least there is the opportunity to compete.
“We are thankful that we have a season at all,” he said. “We remain hopeful that we will be able to overcome all of the challenges that we are faced with.”
Several Valley teams will count on young athletes this season after large classes graduated in 2020.
“We have a large class of freshmen and sophomores who have not competed in a track and field meet yet,” Milton coach Matt Ishman said. “The boys team has really stressed how we need these younger athletes to step up into these leadership roles faster than expected.”
At Shamokin, veteran coach Michael Rogers returns five athletes with district experience, but has a smaller roster than he is accustomed to.
“We have low numbers,” Rogers said. “After coming off a COVID season with 75 athletes, it is disappointing to see the numbers we have. Our focus is to continue to build and challenge for the district team title at the end of the season.”
Mount Carmel had 25 members of its team graduate last year, and coach Brian Carnuccio said he believed several of them could have qualified for the state meet.
“The freshman and sophomore class is very athletic with a lot of talented kids but it will take some learning time to start really showing their talent,” Carnuccio said.
At Midd-West, which doesn’t have a track, coach Jason Gemberling has two grades of athletes that he hasn’t seen run on a track.
“I have been pleased with both my girls and boys teams’ effort to start the season, and can’t wait for them to get into the meat of our season,” said Gemberling, who coaches both programs for the Mustangs. “I have a lot of young kids this year and they are eager to see what they can do.”
Selinsgrove coach Brian Catherman said the Seals have a lot of talent on the team, but depth is a concern. Catherman said that meant bringing along the freshmen and sophomores by the end of the season was of paramount importance.
Mifflinburg coach Mark Reitz said the Wildcats lost some talented throwers and jumpers from last year, so that was an area of concern for him. He said he is excited for the season, and that his athletes are ready to compete again.
“Last year’s void creates some uncertainty this year for more than just the freshmen,” Reitz said. “It also adds a bit of excitement because some of my juniors and seniors have transformed themselves since they have last seen a track. I would guess there will be many pleasant surprises in the league this year.”
That excitement is shared by other Valley coaches after missing a year of competition.
“Although we can’t make up for the past, the team is ready to make the most out of the spring ‘21 season,” Hess said.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
(Valley capsules)
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION I
MIFFLINBURG
Coach: Mark Reitz
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Jake Reitz, sr.; Austin Osman, sr.; Carson Brubaker, sr.; Tyler Foltz, sr.; Carter Abram, sr.; Ryder Mauer, sr.; Ethan Hendricks, sr.; Nasir Berry, sr.; Lane Yoder, jr.; Dan Walter, jr.; Josh Antonyuk, jr.; Dan Reimer, jr.; Chris Reber, jr.; Michael Lesher, jr.; Ashton Breed, jr.; Anthony Serrano, jr.; Jacob Bingaman, jr.; Alex Miller, jr.; Ty Stroup, jr.; Harrison Abram, jr.; Izzak Grodotzke, jr.; Omar Whiting, jr.; Carter Breed, so.; Beck Dick, so.; Ayden Green, so.; Christian Oberheim, so.; Mason Smith, so.; Joshua Reimer, so.; Logan Hackenberg so.; Eli Erickson, fr.; Collin Dreese, fr.; Benjamin Reimer, fr.; James Walter, fr.; Kellon Brubaker, fr.; Kyle Swartzlander, fr.
SELINSGROVE
Coach: Brian Catherman
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Cole Catherman, sr.; Dawson Gemberling, sr.; Matt Gilfert, sr.; Owen Magee, sr.; Vance Metzger, sr.; Kody Miller, sr.; Andrew Morris, sr.; Mason Reitenbach, sr.; Josh Ritter, sr.; Clint Rowe, sr.; Ethan Young, sr.; Nick Young, sr.; Bryce Anderson, jr.; Ryan Bogush, jr.; Damien Catherman, jr.; Donovan Goundie, jr.; Nate Hackenberger, jr.; Jarrett Lee, jr.; Xavier Lopez, jr.; Leo Martinez, jr.; Ryan Mangels, jr.; Dominic Parise, jr.; Evan Pickering, jr.; Sheldon Price, jr.; Aiden Shay, jr.; Dylan Wagner, jr.; Reece Fellman, so.; Spencer George, so.; Damian Hahn, so.; Max Maurer, so.; Michael Stebila, so.; Zach Wentz, so.; Lucas Yoder, so.; Evan Dagle, fr.; Derick Blair, fr.; Christopher Feiler, fr.; Luke Hackenberger, fr.; Brendan Long, fr.; Colin Melhorn, fr.; Tyler Ruhl, fr.; Brant Shellenberger, fr.; Carter Young, fr.
SHAMOKIN
Coach: Michael Rogers
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Austin Bainbridge, sr.; Billy Delbaugh, sr.; Ian Paul, sr.; Hunter Roadarmel, sr.; Collin Duganitz, sr.; Zack Kinsey, sr.; Austin Haupt, sr.; Santino Carapelluci, jr.; Marcus Moyer, jr.; Brenden Rogers, jr.; Dallas Sciccatano, jr.; Wade Alleman, jr.; Reese Alleman, jr.; Joey Tarr, jr.; Carter Smink, jr.; Riley Macaruso, jr.; Henry Stevens, jr.; John Kodack, jr.; Brett Nye, so.; Colton Lynch, so.; Mitchell Knowles, so.; Isaiah Mumford, so.; Ryder Zulkowski, so.; Eric Zalar, so.; Ayden Mikulak, so.; Kolin Redd, so.; Jayden McKeen, so.; Corey Adams, so.; Tre Jeter, so.; Michael Artman, fr.; Owen Amato, fr.; Jace Shipe, fr.; Sayyidakbar Akbarov, fr.; Jason Alderson, fr.; Jacob Erdman, fr.
SHIKELLAMY
Coach: Jonny Evans
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Cael Amerman, sr.; Mason Brubaker, sr.; Draper Buck, sr.; Gavin Colescott, sr.; Cameron Cowder, sr.; Brayden Eister, sr.; Nathan Gessner, sr.; Jonathan Gittens, sr.; Eli McKercher, sr.; Zahki Nettles, sr.; Jared Oakes, sr.; Nolan Reynolds, sr.; Eric Shoch, sr.; Paul Snyder, sr.; Cameron Vovakes, sr.; Haajmier Williamson, sr.; Jaryel Antompietri-Cotte, jr.; Luis Berrios, jr.; Oscar Bruno, jr.; Landon Einsig, jr.; Alex Geiser, jr.; Zach Lahr, jr.; John Peifer, jr.; Micah Zellers, jr.; Zachary Allar, so.; Rhandy Castillo, so.; Tim Gale, so.; Devon Harris, so.; Nicholas Koontz, so.; Logan Krick, so.; Zion Lloyd, so.; Angel Maisonette, so.; Rashawn Martin, so.; Mason Moore, so.; Chase Morgan, so.; Miguel Ocasio-Pagain, so.; Herman Pagan-Alvarez, so.; Cooper Rouse, so.; Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, so.; Matthew Shaffer, so.; Karmeer Tilford, so.; Ethan Turber, so.; Owen Welliver, so.; Dillon Zechman, so.; Mario Argueta, fr.; Bradyn Auman, fr.; Nicholas Bradigan, fr.; Joniel Bruno, fr.; Teagan Carper, fr.; Mason Cianflone, fr.; Jeramee Clark, fr.; Lucas Dunkelberger, fr.; Andy Hallman, fr.; Bailey Hallman, fr.; Charles Keener, fr.; Cameron Lenner, fr.; Jayden Packer, fr.; Obed Ramos, fr.; Carter Reed, fr.; Preston Spontarelli, fr.; Lucas Wetzel, fr.; Ryan Williams, fr.
DIVISION II
DANVILLE
Coach: Jon Vella
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Unavailable at press time.
LEWISBURG
Coach: Ron Hess
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Elijah Adams, sr.; Calvin Bailey, sr.; Naafay Bajwa, fr.; Gunner Battenberg, so.; Jordan Battenberg, jr.; Simeon Beiler, sr.; Anthony Bhangdia, sr.; Logan Callison, jr.; Jonah Carney, so.; Trace Cassidy, fr.; Ryan Chen, fr.; Alan Daniel, sr.; Carter Davis, fr.; Jack Dieffenderfer, sr.; Ethan Dominic, sr.; Jack Drouin, sr.; Azim Edens, jr.; Shane Farmer, so.; Logan Frantz, fr.; Evan Gemberling, so.; Zachary Gose, jr.; David Hall, jr.; Joel Harris, fr.; Evan Hart, sr.; Thomas Haynos, sr.; Jacob Hess, jr.; Thomas Hess, so.; Evan Hopkinson, jr.; Lucas Jordan, sr.; Sean Kelly, jr.; James Koconis, sr.; Jevin Lauver, jr.; Chase Long, fr.; Nicholas Mangano, so.; Jackson Manner, sr.; Jackson Martine, so.; Ian McKinney, jr.; Robert McTammany, fr.; Julien Mercado-Bonanno, jr.; Cameron Michaels, so.; Connor Murray, jr.; Kieran Murray, fr.; Gabriel Newlin, fr.; Ryan Opperman, fr.; Noah Pawling, fr.; Paul Permyashkin, fr.; Alessandro Perrone, so.; Gianluca Perrone, sr.; Jackson Ramsey, fr.; Zachary Rutz, so.; Bryce Ryder, jr.; Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez, so.; Jake Schmadel, jr.; Adam Seasholtz, sr.; Liam Shabahang, fr.; Simon Stumbris, jr.; Stephen Tiffin, sr.; Mitchell VanBuskirk, jr.; Tykeem Wheeler, so.; Connor Wood, jr.; Micah Zook, so.; Nathan Zook, sr.
MIDD-WEST
Coach: Jason Gemberling
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Andrew Abate, jr.; Anden Aitkins, fr.; Miles Aurand, so.; Noah Bogush, fr.; Noah Dorman, so.; Kyle Ferster, so.; Brock Greathouse, fr.; Nathan Hartman, jr.; Nathaniel Leitzel, so.; Kynn Loss, jr.; Gavin Portzline, jr.; Ryland Portzline, fr.; Christian Regester, jr.; Andrew Romig, fr.; Calder Romig, fr.; Noah Romig, fr.; Larry Siska, sr.; Owen Solomon, so.; Brenyn Spatz, so.; Elisha Stahl, fr.; Nolan Stahl, jr.; Elijah Swan, sr.
MILTON
Coach: Matt Ishman
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Nate Barnett, sr.; Joshua Daub, sr.; Drew Harris, sr.; Tyler Lobos, sr.; Matt Maturani, sr.; Brandon Newcomer, sr.; Beau Shelley, sr.; Brandon Thomas, sr.; Christopher Aviles-Robles, jr.; Chase Biladeau, jr.; Brody Bender, jr.; Cole Goodwin, jr.; Jayln Jovel, jr.; Nolan Miller, jr.; Dale-Curtis Mitchell, jr.; Mekhi Nolder, jr.; Luke Roup, jr.; Cody Templin, so.; Ashton Krall, so.; Ephriam Langdon, so.; Ethan Minium, so.; Austin Mitch, so.; Christopher Wright, so.; Domonic Ballo, fr.; Ryan Bickhart, fr.; Xzavier Godown, fr.; Zach Guffey, fr.; Ethan Hamilton, fr.; Cameron Kautz, fr.; Trey Locke, fr.; Taechuan Mosley, fr.; Lucas Radke, fr.; Payton Rearick, fr.; Conner Snyder, fr.; Austin Swallow, fr.; Gabe Wheeland, fr.; Hunter Zettlemoyer, fr.
DIVISION III
MOUNT CARMEL
Coach: Brian Carnuccio
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Derek Lawler, sr.; Garrett Timco, sr.; Zane Zlockie, sr.; Jonny Slovick, sr.; Joey Nguyen, sr.; Nate Long, sr.; Michael Balichik, sr.; Austin Garancosky, sr.; Pedro Feliciano, jr.; Thomas Davitt, jr.; Tra Smith, jr.; Kevin Kinnamin, jr.; Mike Keer, jr.; Damon Backus, jr.; Liam Bradley, so.; Michael Farronato, so.; Kelin Geary, so.; Jackson Gensemer, so.; Kris Kalbarchik, so.; Layth Kanafani, so.; Matt Kelly, so.; Nick Nestico, so.; Jack Robert, so.; Matt Scicchitano, so.; Garrett Varano, so.; Jacob Zarski, so.; Zach Zerbe, so.; Orville Fesniak, fr.; Joseph Kinnamin, fr.; Jacob Schultz, fr.; Cole Spears, fr.; Ryan Weidner, fr.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA
Coach: Tom Donlan
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Tyler Arnold, so.; Wes Barnes, so.; Gabriel Becker, so.; James Bender, so.; Kole Biscoe, jr.; Colden Bloom, fr.; Isaac Carter, fr.; Savich Chapman, jr.; Nicholas Chesney, jr.; Kyle Christman, fr.; Chase Conway, jr.; Aiden Corrigan, fr.; Jake Davis, sr.; Chase Derk, sr.; Tyler Derk, sr.; Jaron Ferrara, jr.; Landon Ferrara, fr.; Garrett Garcia, fr.; Gavin Garcia, jr.; Jaymen Golden, fr.; Jonathan Helfrick, sr.; Saylor Herb, fr.; Jacob Hoy, fr.; Garrett Hummel, sr.; Antonio Kandrot, so.; Gavin Krebs, fr.; Gabriel Leffler, jr.; Elijah Madara, so.; Victor Maresca, fr.; Vincent Maresca, so.; Alexander Morrison, jr.; Chase Petro, sr.; Joseph Quinton, jr.; Wyatt Roadarmel, jr.; Jason Robinson, fr.; Griffin Romania, jr.; Jake Rose, jr.; Ethan Rush, fr.; Brendan Santore, so.; Carson Savitski, jr.; Landon Shultz, jr.; Christopher Treshock, so.; Bryce Turner, so.; Caleb Williams, sr.; Braeden Wisloski, so.; Jason Yeick, sr.; Nicholas Zeigler, sr.; Edward Zuber, so.
WARRIOR RUN
Coach: Shaun Landis
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Andrew Adams, sr.; Isaac Butler, fr.; Ethan Carper, jr.; Jacob Craig, jr.; Caden Dufrene, sr.; Spencer Fogelman, so.; Cody Goodspeed, so.; Daniel Hiner, so.; Gavin Hormell, so.; Judah Kennel, fr.; Max Kennel, sr.; Caleb Long, sr.; Kaden Majcher, sr.; Luke Mattox, jr.; Ryan Mattox, so.; Nathan McCormack, jr.; Ryan Newton, fr.; Penn Patten, so.; Coltin Pentycofe, sr.; Noah Pick, sr.; Roman Pierce, fr.; Ryan Ranck, sr.; Daylyn Reaves, fr.; Hunter Rovenolt, sr.; Spencer Tanner, sr.; Jason Wood, jr.; Jacob Yoder, jr.; Nathan Yohn, jr.
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
EAST JUNIATA
Coach: Johnna Towsey
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Ethan Bell; Cale Book; Josef Book; Jake Brackbill; Levi Brubaker; Hjalmar Felbom; Carter Freed; Jack Hoffman; Xander Hunt; Ashton Imes; Tim Kelly; Hunter Longacre; Hunter Lucas; Logan Mattern; Brody Powell; Trent Robinson; Brady Roe; Ethan Roe; Gannon Ryan; Caleb Seeger; Coy Sheaffer; Rowan Smith; Drew Smith; Logan Strawser; Walker Stutts; Hunter Treaster.
GREENWOOD
Coach: Barbara Sheaffer
Classification: District 3 Class 2A
Roster: Aidan Baer, sr.; Riley Barr, fr.; Dalton Baughman, sr.; Jackson Beaver, jr.; Carter Bennett, jr.; Logan Brill, jr.; Alexander Bubb, fr.; Lincoln Bunker, fr.; Zane Cassell, so.; Jacob Cummins, jr.; Will Davis, sr.; Bryden Egy, so.; Brandon Flanders, so.; Hunter Flickinger, so.; Zander Foltz, jr.; Clayton Gothel, sr.; Wilson Hartley, fr.; James Henry, jr.; Trey Hess, so.; Nathan Hixson, fr.; Mitchell Kauffman, sr.; Ethan Kreitzer, sr.; Quin Lehman, fr.; Tai Lehman, sr.; Brennan Miller, sr.; Jesse Neidigh, sr.; Cesar Rangel, jr.; David Rider, jr.; Cameron Sarver, sr.; Michael Strohm, sr.; John Taylor, fr.; Luke Taylor, so.; Austin Warfel, sr.; Samuel Watts, fr.; Aerich Wetzler, fr.; Gabriel Woodard, fr.; Terrance Zimmerman, sr.