LEWISBURG — On its home course, Lewisburg swept both the boys and girls meets on Tuesday afternoon to claim the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title.
Danville, Mifflinburg, Shamokin, and Milton also competed in the large meet, the last of the regular season.
Danville senior and University of Pennsylvania commit Rory Lieberman comfortably won the boys meet, finishing with a time of 16:08, 19 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Thomas Hess, Jonathan Hess, and Kieran Murray finished in second, third and fifth, respectively for Lewisburg, sealing the dual-meet win over Danville, and clinching the division title for the Green Dragons.
“I’m super proud of the guys,” said Lewisburg boys’ coach Ron Hess. “They knew where they needed to be, what was realistic for them... they were able to do it.”
Milton’s Ryan Bickhart finished fourth overall with a time of 16:42. He was the only non-Danville or Lewisburg runner to finish within the top 10.
On the girls’ side, Green Dragon freshman Baylee Espinosa shattered the Lewisburg course record, coming in with a time of 19:03. Second-place finisher Victoria Bartholomew (Danville) also broke the previous record with a time of 19:46.
“I kind of knew that’s what I wanted to do today,” said Espinosa. “I stayed focused.”
Lewisburg girls’ coach Michael Espinosa was proud of his runner. “At times we certainly ask quite a lot of her, but she’s done a nice job.”
The previous record (19:48) was set by Southern Columbia runner Kate Moncavage earlier this season. The Green Dragons reconfigured their course before the 2021 season.
Thirteen total runners broke 22 minutes in the race, and according to Michael Espinosa, only 12 total girls had broken 22 minutes previous to Tuesday's race.
Alanna Jacob, Jenna Binney, Maya Sak and Gabriella Rosenberg rounded out the top five for Lewisburg, who won the dual meet over Danville 25-30, completing the undefeated season, and clinching the division title for the Green Dragons.
“The girls came out with the right attitude and the right mindset today,” said coach Espinosa.
All of the teams in the HAC will compete at the league classic meet at Shikellamy on Saturday. The following weekend is the District 4 meet, which is held on the campus of Bloomsburg University.
“We look forward to the competition that the rest of the league will provide,” said coach Espinosa. “We’d like to think that we belong in the top three.”
On the boys’ side, Hess echoed a similar sentiment. “For us, it’s the momentum rolling into the final part of the season. We can come into that feeling confident, knowing where we’re at and where our competition is at.”
BOYS
Lewisburg 23, Danville 32
Danville 19, Milton 42
Danville 15, Shamokin 49
Danville 15, Mifflinburg 50
Lewisburg 18, Milton 43
Lewisburg 15, Shamokin 49
Lewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50
Milton 26, Shamokin 29
Milton 15, Mifflinburg 50
Shamokin 15, Mifflinburg 50
1. Rory Leiberman (Dan), 16:08; 2. Thomas Hess (Lew), 16:27; 3. Jonathan Hess (Lew), 16:39; 4. Ryan Bickhart (Milt), 16:42; 5. Kieran Murray (Lew), 16:51; 6. Dane Spahr (Dan), 17:17; 7. Jonah Carney (Lew), 17:29; 8. Jonah Weaver (Dan), 17:35; 9. Liam Shabang (Lew), 17:36; 10. Nathanial Girmay (Dan), 17:43; 11. Wyatt Brady (Dan), 17:45; 14. Rex Farr (Milt), 17:58; 15. Tyler Kerstetter (Sham), 18:05; 16. Jude Sterling (Milt), 18:18; 20. Noah Kerstetter (Sham), 19:01; 23. Owen Amato (Sham), 19:15; 28. Josh Reiner (Miff), 20:10; 29. Aydan Mikulak (Sham), 20:17; 38. Westin Muchler (Sham), 21:17; 40. Andrew Blake (Miff), 21:46; 41. Brad Newcomer (Milt), 21:46; 42. Zach Guffey (Milt), 22:10; 44. Ben Reimer (Miff), 22:45.
GIRLS
Lewisburg 25, Danville 30
Lewisburg 19, Shamokin 38
Lewisburg 17, Milton 44
Lewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50
Danville 18, Shamokin 41
Danville 15, Milton 46
Danville 15, Mifflinburg 50
Shamokin 23, Milton 32
Shamokin 15, Mifflinburg 50
Milton 15, Mifflinburg 50
1. Baylee Espinosa (Lew), 19:03; 2. Victoria Bartholomew (Dan), 19:46; 3. Alanna Jacob (Lew), 20:10; 4. Hannah Bartholomew (Dan), 20:33; 5. Jenna Binney (Lew), 20:52; 6. Kamryn Kramer (Sham), 21:01; 7. Maya Sak (Lew), 21:08; 8. Lauren Benfer (Dan), 21:18; 9. Thea Sommer (Dan), 21:29; 10. Bella Johns (Dan), 21:35; 11. Aliyah Schiavoni (Sham), 21:45; 12. Emma East (Milt), 21:54; 13. Jayden Mather (Milt), 21:55; 14. Alexis Bressi (Sham), 22:00; 15. Gabriella Rosenberg (Lew), 22:43; 19. Emily Rumberger (Sham), 23:06; 21. Kaylee Swartzlander (Miff), 24:11; 27. Aliana Ayala (Milt), 27:22; 34. Camryn Hoover (Milt), 30:53; 35. Isabella Manley (Sham), 31:05.