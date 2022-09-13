MILL HALL — The Lewisburg boys won both contested meets — beating Central Mountain and Mount Carmel — while the Green Dragons' girls won the only contested meet beating Central Mountain.
Both teams improve to 6-0 on the season.
Lewisburg boys beat Central Mountain, 15-48 and Mount Carmel, 23-49. Central Mountain beat Mount Carmel, 23-41. Midd-West didn't have enough runners to score.
In the girls race, Lewisburg beat Central Mountain, 20-38. Mount Carmel and Midd-West didn't field enough runners to score.
Thomas Hess (17:30) and Jacob Hess (17:41) took the top two spots in the boys race, while Kris Kalbarchick of Mount Carmel finished third in 17:59. Ben Hummel of Midd-West finished fifth in 18:27.
Baylee Espinosa won the girls race in 18:42, while Alanna Jacob was third in 19:55 for Lewisburg. Hannah Fourspring finished 12th for Mount Carmel, while Claire Sellers finished in 19th.
Boys
Lewisburg 15, Central Mountain 48
Lewisburg 23, Mount Carmel 49
Central Mountain 23, Mount Carmel 41
1. Thomas Hess, Lew, 17:30; 2. Jonathan Hess, Lew, 17:41; 3. Kris Kalbarchick, MCA, 17:59; 4. Kieran Murray, Lew, 18:04; 5. Ben Hummel, MW, 18:27; 6. Liam Shabahang, Lew, 18:36; 7. Paul Tranquil, Lew, 19:04; 8. Sam Wible, CM, 19:15; 9. Anden Aitkins, MW, 19:33; 12. Grant Young, MW, 19:46; 18. Damien Winner, CM, 20:48; 20. Caleb Gensemer, MCA, 20:58; 22. Skylar Small, CM, 21:29; 25. Cody Etters, CM, 22:04; 26. Jaxon Hardy, CM, 22:17; 34. Zack Zerbe, MCA, 24:46; 35. Nolan DeLong, MW, 25:07; 36. Daniel Vazquez, MCA, 25:38.
Girls
Lewisburg 20, Central Mountain 38
1. Baylee Espinosa, Lew, 18:42; 2. Abbey Wolfe, CM, 19:40; 3. Alanna Jacob, Lew, 19:55; 4. Jenna Binney, Lew, 20:51; 5. Maya Sak, Lew, 21:11; 6. Sofia Dressler, CM, 23:17; 7. Chloe Spielyk, Lew, 23:59; 9. Autumn Garman, CM, 24:35; 10. Sophia Croce, CM, 24:36; 11. Cailen Cardinal, CM, 25:16; 12. Hannah Fourspring, MCA, 25:26; 17. Reese Romanoskie, MCA, 26:20; 19. Claire Sellers, MW, 27:44 20. Lauren Sellers, MW, 28:35; 22. Sarah Soskey, MCA, 28:52.