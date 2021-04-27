LEWISBURG — Zach Higgins rallied for a third-set win that clinched Lewisburg's 5-0 win over Jersey Shore in Heartland Athletic Conference boys tennis Tuesday.
The Green Dragons (10-4) also received singles wins from Evan Cecchini (6-1, 6-3) and Eddie Monaco (6-3, 7-5) in straight sets.
Julian Alabakoff and Matt Rawson teamed to shut out the Bulldogs' second doubles squad. Henry Schumacher and Chen Chen Gu also won.
Lewisburg 5, Jersey Shore 0
Singles
Evan Cecchini (L) def. Jackson Stemle, 6-1, 6-3; Zach Higgins (L) def. Eli Bower, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Eddie Monaco (L) def. Roben Smite, 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles
Henry Schumacher/Chen Chen Gu (L) def. Ross Fuller/Camar Cornelius, 6-1, 6-3; Julian Alabakoff/Matt Rawson (L) def. Bereman Smite/Jonn Mams, 6-0, 6-0.