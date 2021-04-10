MILTON — Lewisburg won a pair of three-set matches on its way to a singles sweep and a 4-1 victory over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys tennis Friday.
At No. 2 singles, Eddie Monico won the first set in a tiebreaker on his way to a 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 win over Brodey Scoggins. At third singles, the Black Panthers’ Seth Yoder won the first set before Zach Higgins rallied for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win.
Lewisburg got straight-set wins from Evan Cecchini at first singles, and the pair of Julian Alabackoff and Matt Rawson at No. 2 doubles.
Milton’s lone win came in a tight two sets at No. 1 doubles. Conner Smith and Jose Oyola edged Henry Schumacher and Chen Chen Gu 7-6 (8-6), 7-5.
Lewisburg 4, Milton 1
Singles
Evan Cecchini (L) def. Jamir Wilt 6-0, 6-1; Eddie Monico (L) def. Brodey Scoggins 7-6, 3-6, 6-2; Zach Higgins (L) def. Seth Yoder 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
Conner Smith-Jose Oyola (M) def. Henry Schumacher-Chen Chen Gu 7-6 (6), 7-5; Julian Alabackoff-Matt Rawson (L) def. Trace Witter-Jaydon Cottage 6-0, 6-2.