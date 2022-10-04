ALMEDIA — Lewisburg swept the top three spots in the boys race, and freshman Baylee Espinosa beat defending District 4 Class 2A champion Maizey Aikey by three seconds in the girls race as the Green Dragons swept Central Columbia, Jersey Shore and Bloomsburg.
In the boys races, Lewisburg beat the Bulldogs (17-44), the Blue Jays (15-40) and the Panthers (15-50).
In the girls races, Lewisburg beat Jersey Shore (16-49), Central Columbia (17-41) and Bloomsburg (19-49).
Thomas Hess finished first in 16:58, while Kiernan Murray finished in 17:37, and Jonathan Hess finished in 17:52 for Lewisburg.
Espinosa won the girls race in 18:53, beating Aikey by three seconds. Alanna Jacob (19:47), Jenna Binney (20:23) and Maya Sak (21:17) helped the Green Dragons take four of the top five spots.
Boys
Central Columbia 19, Bloomsburg 42
Jersey Shore 25, Central Columbia 30
Lewisburg 15, Central Columbia 40
Lewisburg 17, Jersey Shore 44
1. Thomas Hess (L), 16:58; 2. Kieran Murray (L), 17:37; 3. Jonathan Hess (L), 17:52; 4. Francis Raidan (JS), 17:57; 5. Liam Shabahang (L), 18:15; 6. Jonah Carney (L), 18:29; 7. Luke Saragulo (CC), 18:33; 8. Nathan Horn (JS), 18:40; 9. Micha Zock (L), 18:47; 10. Ben Bailey (L), 18:53; 11. Owen VanKirk (L), 19:23; T-12. Brady Ryder (L) & Paul Tranquillo (L), 19:27; 14. Luca Kuhn (L), 19:35; 15. Baden H (CC), 19:54; 16. Ian Cavanagh (L), 19:55; 17. Brady Cavanagh (L), 19:58; 18. Eli Sersholtz (CC), 20:09; 19. Kai Ambrose (L), 20:52; 20. Barryn van der Putten (JS), 21:20.
Girls
Lewisburg 17, Central Columbia 41
Lewisburg 19, Bloomsburg 49
Lewisburg 16, Jersey Shore 49
Central Columbia 21, Bloomsburg 42
Central Columbia 19, Jersey Shore 41
1. Baylee Espinosa (Lew), 18:53; 2. Maizy Aikey (Bloom), 18:56; 3. Alanna Jacob (Lew), 19:47; 4. Jenna Binney (Lew), 20:23; 5. Maya Sak (Lew), 21:17; 6. Erin Prezioso (CC), 21:36; 7. Birtukan Hartman (JS), 21:55; 8. Lillian Bennett (CC), 22:14; 9. Chloe Spielyk (Lew), 22:38; 11. Estia Patel (CC), 23:06; 12. Bethany Martin (CC), 23:22; 13. Gia Grutza (CC), 23:47; 15. Anna Sick (JS), 25:49; 19. Adiranna Howell (Bloom), 27:08; 21. Morgan Waldman (JS), 27:11; 22. Sydney Schrader (Bloom), 27:40; 26. Maggie Johnson (JS), 31:16.