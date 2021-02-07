COAL TOWNSHIP — Kimberly Shannon won two individual events and swam on a pair of winning relays to help Lewisburg’s girls swim team defeat Shamokin, 101-63, on Saturday.
The Lewisburg boys had an easy time, sweeping first place in all nine meets of a truncated meet to win 64-14.
Shannon won the 200-yard individual medley (2:21.45) and 100 backstroke (1:01.48), in addition to helping the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Alexandra Decker, Jewels Hepner and Delaney Humphrey all won an individual event and swam on two winning relays for the Green Dragons (5-2).
Gabby Doss was the Indians’ lone event winner, taking the 100 butterfly (1:02.22) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.49).
Braden Davis, Mason Ordonez and Mitchell Malusis were four-time winners for the Lewisburg boys (3-4) despite the abbreviated format.
GIRLS
Lewisburg 101, Shamokin 63
200 medley relay: Lewisburg (Kimberly Shannon, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Jewels Hepner), 1:58.03. 200 freestyle: Humphrey (L) 2:08.28; Decker (L); Madison Bridy (S). 200 individual medley: Shannon (L) 2:21.45; Emma Gerlinski (L); Megan Roman (S). 50 freestyle: Hepner (L) 26.90; Liela Bellis (S); Madalyn Roman (S). 1-meter diving: Autumn Sena (L) 153.85; Rileigh Nowroski (S); Gabby Kurtz (S). 100 butterfly: Gabriella Doss (S) 1:02.22; Humphrey (L); Me. Roman (S). 100 freestyle: Decker (L) 58.55; Gerlinski (L); Nowroski (S). 500 freestyle: Valeria Riley (L) 6:16.87. 200 free relay: Lewisburg (Decker, Humphrey, Gerlinski, Hepner), 1:48.51. 100 backstroke: Shannon (L) 1:01.48; Ma. Roman (S); Carina Pavlov (L). 100 breaststroke: Doss (S) 1:09.49; Hepner (L); Bridy (S). 400 free relay: Lewisburg (Molly Gill, Riley, Gerlinski, Shannon), 4:06.34.
BOYS
Lewisburg 64, Shamokin 14
200 medley relay: Lewisburg (Mason Ordonez, Braden Davis, Mitchell Malusis, Kieran Davis), 2:02.08. 200 freestyle: Ordonez (L) 2:02.74; Anthony Feudale (S). 50 freestyle: B. Davis (L) 26.46; Feudale (S); Vance Shiko (S). 1-meter diving: Caleb Leaman (L) 180.65. 100 butterfly: Ordonez (L) 1:01.74. 100 freestyle: Malusis (L) 55.35; K. Davis (L); Shiko (S). 200 free relay: Lewisburg (Malusis, K. Davis, B. Davis, Ordonez), 1:46.86. 100 backstroke: Malusis (L) 1:08.47. 100 breaststroke: B. Davis (L) 1:26.89.