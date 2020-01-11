The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg swept Jersey Shore and Montoursville in boys and girls swimming and diving Thursday.
The Green Dragon boys defeated Jersey Shore 60-34, and topped Montoursville 58-31. The girls beat Jersey Shore 58-43, and bested Montoursville 90-4.
Jack Drouin led the Lewisburg boys with two individual tri-meet wins. He finished first in the 100-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke. Drouin was also a part of the Green Dragons’ winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. He teamed with Thomas Haynos and Mitchell Malusis in both races. Braden Davis swam a leg on the medley relay, and Vaughn Holthus was a part of the freestyle relay. Haynos added a victory in the 500 freestyle.
Mifflinburg, which sent individual swimmers, got a pair of wins from Sam DeLuca (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke) and a win from Sean Witmer (100 breaststroke).
On the girls side, Alexandra Decker and Delaney Humphrey each won two individual events. Decker was first in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and Humphrey finished first in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
Decker and Humphrey teamed with Jewels Hepner and Anna Batkowski to win the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. Batkowski added a win in the 50 freestyle.
Boys
Lewisburg 60, Jersey Shore 34
Lewisburg 58, Montoursville 31
200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Jack Drouin, Thomas Haynos, Mitchell Malusis, Braden Davis) 1:55.15. 200 freestyle: 1. Alex Butzler (JS) 1:55.07; 2. Haynos (L) 1:57.52; 3. Peter Bellomo (JS) 2:18.41. 200 individual medley: 1. Evan Hamm (M) 2:15.25; 2. Malusis (L) 2:20.92; 3. Blaine Mann (JS) 2:33.95. 50 freestyle: 1. Angelo Silvagni (M) 23.50; 2. Vaughn Holthus (L) 25.15; 3. Tyler Hartsock (M) 25.79. 1-meter diving: 1. Caleb Leaman (L) 253.85; 2. Hunter Grimes (L) 237.10. 100 butterfly: 1. Butzler (JS) 56.19; 2. Malusis (L) 58.25; 3. Caleb Stemler (JS) 1:07.82. 100 freestyle: 1. Drouin (L) 54.56; 2. Holthus (L) 56.37; 3. Nick Bellomo (JS) 1:03.55. 500 freestyle: 1. Haynos (L) 5:42.70. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Lewisburg (Davis, Holthus, Thomas Hetherington, Mark Walsh) 1:50.46. 100 backstroke: 1. Drouin (L) 1:03.33; 2. Silvagni (M) 1:04.81; 3. Mann (JS) 1:10.70. 100 breaststroke: 1. Hamm (M) 1:09.72; 2. Hartsock (M) 1:16.61; 3. P. Bellomo (JS) 1:18.00. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Lewisburg (Malusis, Haynos, Holthus, Drouin) 4:00.58.
Girls
Lewisburg 58, Jersey Shore 43
Lewisburg 90, Montoursville 4
200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Jewels Hepner, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Anna Batkowski) 1:56.23. 200 freestyle: 1. Decker (L) 2:08.64; 2. Veronica Sander (JS) 2:16.75; 3. Hunter Lucas (JS) 2:33.71. 200 individual medley: 1. Humphrey (L) 2:18.94; 2. Meaghan Keegan (JS) 2:25.12; 3. Allison Moore (JS) 2:36.75. 50 freestyle: 1. Batkowski (L) 25.92; 2. Sander (JS) 27.21; 3. Lily McBride (L) 27.57. 1-meter diving: 1. Kassie McTammany (L) 174.0; 2. Lucy Gustafson (L) 23.40. 100 butterfly: 1. Humphrey (L) 1:04.0; 2. Moore (JS) 1:12.79; 3. Molly Gill (L) 1:13.69. 100 freestyle: 1. Jordan O’Connor (JS) 55.59; 2. Hepner (L) 56.50; 3. McBride (L) 1:00.63. 500 freestyle: 1. Keegan (JS) 5:44.96; 2. Batkowski (L) 5:46.98; 3. Lily Dincher (JS) 6:36.27. 200 freestyle relay: 1. Jersey Shore (Keegan, Moore, Sander, O’Connor) 1:49.17. 100 backstroke: 1. O’Connor (JS) 1:02.84; 2. Hepner (L) 1:04.60; 3. Maegan Sorgen (JS) 1:13.25. 100 breaststroke: 1. Decker (L) 1:12.22; 2. Hannah Castellan (L) 1:19.40; 3. Taylor Watkins (JS) 1:26.80. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Lewisburg (Hepner, Humphrey, Batkowski, Decker) 3:59.86.