WILLIAMSPORT — Freshman Kim Shannon won two events, but Williamsport won six events, and swept the relays in a 115-63 win over Lewisburg in girls swimming on Tuesday.
On the boys side, Mason Ordonez won two events for the Green Dragons, but Williamsport won the meet 111-51.
Shannon won the 200 individual medley (2:17.9) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.5) in the girls meet.
Ordonez won the 100 backstroke (1:02.3) and the 100 freestyle (52.97).
GIRLS
Williamsport 115, Lewisburg 63
200 medley relay: Williamsport (Mallory Pardoe, Ellie Fisher, Sydney Kelley, Amy Jarvis), 1:58.46. 200 free: 1. Mallory Pardoe, W, 2:03.45; 2. Delaney Humphrey, L, 2:03.51; 3. Amy Jarvis, W, 2:08.14. 200 IM: 1. Kimberly Shannon, L, 2:17.90; 2. Isabelle Griswold, W, 2:30.61; 3. Emma Gerlinski, L, 2:32.32. 50 free: 1. Sydney Kelley, W, 26.48; 2. Jewels Hepner, 26.79; 3. Alex Decker, 26.88. 1-meter diving: 1. Adelia Engel, W, 184.30; 2. Mia Jones, W, 164.15. 100 fly: 1. Mallory Pardoe, W, 1:01.15; 2. Sydney Kelley, W, 1:07.82; 3. Jewels Hepner, L, 1:13.23. 100 free: 1. Isabelle Griswold, 58.68; 2. Emma Gerlinski, L, 59.25; 3. Molly Garrison, W, 1:05.09. 500 free: 1. Amy Jarvis, W, 5:38.96; 2. Delaney Humphrey, L, 5:39.13; 3. Cecilia Fink, 5:58.74. 200 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Elizabeth Lundy, Cecilia Fink, Ellie Fisher, Isabelle Griswold), 1:53.68. 100 back: 1. Kimberly Shannon, L, 1:02.05; 2. Laila Robertson, W, 1:10.17; 3. Maya Trump, W, 1:22.13. 100 breast: 1. Alexandra Decker, L, 1:13.97; 2. Ellie Fisher, W, 1:17.15; 3. Jayla Halstead, W, 1:25.44. 400 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Isabelle Griswold, Sydney Kelley, Amy Jarvis, Mallory Pardoe), 3:57.60.
BOYS
Williamsport 111, Lewisburg 51
200 medley relay: 1. Williamsport (Cal Hockman, Nicolas Damiano, Ross Flerlage, Jack Beattie), 1:55.09. 200 free: 1. Jaden Rankinen, W, 2:18.00; 2. Brodey Persun, W, 2:29.74; 3. Kieran Davis, L, 2:36.08. 200 IM: 1. Jack Beattie, W, 2:16.29; 2. Mitchell Malusis, L, 2:20.92; 3. Ross Flerlage, W, 2:32.43. 50 free: 1. Braden Davis, L, 26.72; 2. Brady Glosser, W, 28.07; 3. Jett Johnson, W, 30.00. 1-meter diving: 1. Jack Beattie, W, 289.50; 2. Caleb Leaman, L, 231.15; 3. Dominick Horning, W, 128.75. 100 fly: 1. 1. Mitchell Malusis, L, 59.14; 2. Ross Flerlage, W, 1:04.99. 100 free: 1. Mason Ordonez, L, 52.97; 2. Braden Davis, L, 1:00.86; 3. Blaze Huntingdon, W, 1:13.85. 500 free: 1. Brady Glosser, W, 6:10.93; 2. Jaden Rankinen, W, 6:27.42; 3. Jett Johnson, W, 7:08.84. 200 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Cal Hockman, Jaden Rankinen, Ross Flerlage, Jack Beattie), 1:41.65. 100 back: 1. Mason Ordonez, L, 1:02.30; 2. Cal Hockman, W, 1:08.70; 3. Brodey Persun, W, 1:18.40. 100 breast: 1. Nicolas Damiano, W, 1:17.42; 2. Kieran Davis, L, 1:27.00. 400 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Jett Johnson, Brady Glosser, Brodey Persun, Cal Hockman), 4:25.21.