MILTON — Kerrick Walter led the Lewisburg boys, and Reagan Klinefelter paced the Milton girls in a pair of closely contested dual meets Friday at Imperial Lanes.
Walter bowled a meet-high game of 276 as part of a 658 series, and Nathaniel Gabel backed him with a 645 series to send the Green Dragons to a 3-2 win. They won the first two games and the first of the baker series, edging Milton in total pins 3,265-3,198.
The Black Panthers' Eli Russell was the only boy to top 200 in each game, finishing with a 642 series. Skylar Dauberman bowled a team-best 268 game.
Klinefelter's 175 in the third game powered her to a 486 series. Makala Yarnell had a 170 in the third to help Milton win, 3-2. The hosts won the second and third games, as well as the second baker game.
Izzy Wood opened with a 161 as part of Lewisburg's team-best 447 series.
BOYS
Lewisburg 3, Milton 2
Lewisburg (988-997-926-172-182 — 3,265): Kerrick Walter 226-276-156 — 658; Nathaniel Gabel 223-246-176 — 645; Colton Klinefelter 201-173-221 — 595; Owen Rice 172-161-211 — 544; Grant Rowe 166-141-162 — 469.
Milton (945-905-964-161-223 — 3,198): Eli Russell 236-200-206 — 642; Skylar Dauberman 189-149-268 — 606; Jaznik Hoover 192-212-173 — 577; Troy Tyson 175-174-163 — 512; Chadrick Bastian x-170-154 — 324; Makhi Fetzer 153-x-x — 153.
GIRLS
Milton 3, Lewisburg 2
Lewisburg (621-522-555-146-121 — 1,965): Izzy Wood 161-146-140 — 447; Erin Desantis 153-106-120 — 379; Hayden Davis 99-78-122 – 299; Chloe Spielyk 112-95-90 — 297; Ellis Reed 96-97-83 — 276.
Milton (600-595-635-107-150 — 2,087): Reagan Klinefelter 162-149-175 — 486; Makala Yarnell 113-115-170 — 398; Emma Clouser 119-114-113 — 346; Ashlyn 112-117-104 — 333; Maddie Coup 94-100-73 — 267.