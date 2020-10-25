LEWISBURG — Lewisburg took five of the first six places, and rolled to 17-45 victory over Hughesville in boys cross-country action.
The girls race was canceled.
Jacob Hess (16:08), Calvin Bailey (16:36) and Thomas Hess (16:59) finished in the top three for Lewisburg. Hunter Foust finished fourth for the Spartans in 17:05.
Lewisburg 17, Hughesville 45
1. Jacob Hess (Lew), 16:08; 2. Calvin Bailey (Lew), 16:36; 3. Thomas Hess (Lew), 16:59; 4. Hunter Foust (H), 17:05; 5. Bryce Ryder (Lew), 17:09; 6. Gianluca Perrone (Lew), 17:16; 8. Morgan Gavitt (H), 17:32; 10. Kenny Draper (H), 17:55; 11. Logan Long (H), 18:21; 14. Cole Fortin (H), 19:03