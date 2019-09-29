LEWISBURG — Cole Temple and Anthony Bhangdia each scored goals, and Ben Liscum had both assists to lead Lewisburg to a 2-0 win over Williamsport in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover Saturday.
Temple scored with six seconds left in the first half, while Bhangdia scored 20 seconds into the second half.
Lewisburg 2, Williamsport 0
First half
Lew-Cole Temple (Ben Liscum), :06.
Second half
Lew-Anthony Bhangdia (Liscum), 39:40.
Shots: Lew, 23-4. Corners: Lew, 6-2. Saves: Williamsport (Elliot Wannap), 6; Lewisburg (Tony Burns), 2.
JV: Lewisburg, 1-0.
n Midd-West 4, Juniata 1
MIFFLINTOWN — The Mustangs scored three first-half goals after the Indians took an early lead.
Carter Knepp had two goals and an assist for Midd-West (10-1). Nick Eppley and Conner Erdley also scored for the Mustangs.
Midd-West 4, Juniata 1
First half
MW-Carter Knepp (Trey Wagner), 14:15; MW-Knepp (penalty kick), 11:00; MW-Nick Eppley (Garrett Kuhns), 1:19.
Second half
MW-Conner Erdley (Knepp), 37:15.
Shots: MW, 14-6. Corners: MW, 10-1; Saves: Juniata, 18; Midd-West (Chase Roush), 5.
n Milton 3,
South Williamsport 0
MILTON — Owen Yoder, Ian Lilley and Tyler Hendershot each had a goal and an assist for the Black Panthers (8-3).
Yoder scored off an assist from Ian Lilley 3:59 into the game. Hendershot scored off an an assist from Yoder with 10 minutes left in the game, before Lilley was set up by Hendershot with six minutes left in the game.
Milton 3, South Williamsport 0
First half
Milt-Owen Yoder (Ian Lilley), 3:59.
Second half
Milt-Tyler Hendershot (Yoder), 10:00; Milt-Lilley (Hendershot), 6:00.
Shots: Milt, 8-7. Corners: Milt, 7-1. Saves: Milton (Colton Loreman), 7; South Williamsport (Weaver), 5.
n Southern Columbia 3,
Shikellamy 0
SUNBURY — Aden Trathen had a goal and two assists – all in the second half — as the Tigers won the HAC crossover.
Trathen got the Tigers (4-6) on the board with 34:40 left in the game on a penalty kick. With 9:24 left in the game, Trathen set up Jimmy Bender, then 1:22 later set up Chase Conway.
Southern Columbia 3,
Shikellamy 0
Second half
SCA-Aden Trathen (penalty kick), 34:40; SCA-Jimmy Bender (Trathen), 9:24; SCA-Chase Conway (Trathen), 8:02.
Shots: SCA, 12-5. Corners: Shik, 8-5. Saves: Shikellamy (Bryce Heller), 8; Southern Columbia (Savich Chapman), 5.
n Tri-Valley 1,
Lourdes Regional 0
HEGINS — Ben Stiely scored the only goal with 17:05 left in the first half to lift the Bulldogs to the Schuylkill League win.
Nick deManicor had eight saves for the Red Raiders.
Tri-Valley 1, Lourdes Regional 0
First half
TV-Ben Stiely, 17:05.
Shots: TV, 9-4. Corners: TV, 4-2. Saves: Lourdes Regional (Nick deManicor), 8; Tri-Valley (Kole Ney), 4.
FRIDAY
n Northumberland Chr. 2,
Weatherly 1
WEATHERLY — Aaron Knauss scored off an assist from Cole Knauss to break a tie and lift the Warriors.
Henry McElroy scored off a Donnie Rager assist 26 minutes into to the game to give the Warriors (10-3-2) the lead.
Northumberland Christian 2, Weatherly 1
First half
NC-Henry McElroy (Donnie Rager), 14:00; W-Antonio Colecio (direct kick), 4:00.
Second half
NC-Aaron Knauss (Cole Knauss), 24:00.
Shots: NC, 5-4. Corners: NC, 6-3. Saves: Weatherly (Dalton Tompkins), 3; Northumberland Christian (Luke Snyder, 2; Samuel Gross, 1), 3.