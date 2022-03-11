HAZLETON — It's hard to sum up the trials — on and off of the court — for the Lewisburg seniors in boys basketball.
Just know that the end result — a share of division title, a District 4 Class 4A championship, and a last-minute win on their home court in the first round of the state playoffs — is hard to put into words just minutes after a 49-29 loss in the second of the PIAA playoffs to Bethlehem Catholic.
However, Joey Martin tried on Friday night at Hazleton High School.
"It's meant a lot to us. This isn't just a team; it's a family," said Martin, who along with Khashaun Akins, Jacob Hernandez and Forrest Zelechoski had their basketball careers end. "That's the best way to put it. We're a brotherhood.
"When I come back from college, and see all these guys, or watch the younger guys play, I'll always have the memories of this season."
Lewisburg coach John Vaji — in his return to the bench after three years away — guided the team to its first district title in four years, and first state playoff win since 2016. The team finished the season at 23-6.
"I'm happy for them because they are such good young men. They are leaders around the school," Vaji said. "They work hard in the classrooms. I'm very happy to wrap up their career with a district title, and a great game at home in the state playoffs with Littlestown. Even though we lost by 20, we came down here and competed.
"They are going to be sorely missed, but hopefully, what they were able to do this season will rub off on the underclassmen — work ethic, communication, respect — all those little things that make a program."
Two key stretches against the Hawks cost the Green Dragons. With the score tied midway through the second quarter at 16-16, Bethlehem Catholic ended the first half with a 13-1 run.
The Hawks' dominance on the boards shone through with six offensive rebounds in the second quarter.
"I thought we played good defense, but they were able to jump higher than us," Vaji said. "No. 24 (University of Pennsylvania football recruit Jared Richardson) would be boxed out, and just rise above everybody."
Richardson finished with 13 rebounds, and helped the Hawks outrebound Lewisburg, 29-18, for the game.
The second key point came in the third quarter. Lewisburg got its leading scorer, Hernandez, on track with back-to-back driving hoops to cut a 14-point deficit to 10 at 33-23 with 4:08 left in the third quarter.
However, Steve Recchio converted on two foul shots, and Richardson scored on a putback to push the lead to 37-23.
Lewisburg was still within 12 points to open the fourth quarter, but Louis Vidal converted on a drive for a 14-point advantage.
Bethlehem Catholic opted to run clock, taking nearly two minutes off the clock before point guard Alex Cercado (game-high 13 points) scored on a drive, which gave the Hawks a 41-25 lead.
"Let's face it, if we have to come out there and play them man-to-man all over the court, they are probably going to blow by us," Vaji said. "We tried some things to get the ball out of their hands, but they converted their shots and extended the lead."
Martin was the only Lewisburg player in double figures with 10 points. Point guard Cam Michaels had four steals.
Edixon Gonzalez joined Cercado in double figures for the Hawks with 11 points.
Bethlehem Catholic (21-5) faces Neumann Goretti, a 57-51 winner over Scranton Prep, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
PIAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A ROUND OF 16
BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC 49, LEWISBURG 29
Lewisburg (23-6) 29
Khashaun Akins 1 0-0 2; Jacob Hernandez 2 0-0 4; Joey Martin 3 3-4 10; Cam Michaels 1 0-2 2; Forrest Zelechoski 1 3-4 6; Jack Blough 1 0-0 2; Henry Harrison 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 6-10 29.
3-point goals: Martin, Zelechoski, Harrison.
Did not score: Noah Pawling.
Bethlehem Catholic (21-5) 49
Alex Cercado 6 0-0 13; Edixon Gonzalez 5 0-2 11; Ryan Glassmacher 4 0-1 9; Jared Richardson 4 0-0 9; Louis Vidal 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 3-8 49.
3-point goals: Carcado, Gonzalez, Glassmacher, Richardson.
Did not score: Kevin Soto, Josh Brown, Aiden Popillia, Jaiden Ellis-Lacey.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;10;7;8;4 — 29
Bethlehem Catholic;10;19;8;12 — 49