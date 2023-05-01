The Daily Item
Lewisburg and Central Columbia, both unbeaten and winners of every District 4 boys tennis team title since 2016, are on a potential collision course to meet in the final next week.
The Green Dragons (14-0) are the top seed in the tournament. Lewisburg will meet eighth-seeded Galeton — 4-0 winners over Towanda on Monday — in a quarterfinal match on Thursday.
Lewisburg is looking for its first title since beating the Blue Jays for back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. Central has won the last three crowns — no tournament was held in 2020 — including a win over Lewisburg in 2019.
Led by returning District 4 singles champion Eddie Monaco, the Green Dragons have only dropped five matches all season. Only Williamsport in the season’s second match, won two from Lewisburg, which swept 10 matches 5-0.
The other quarterfinal in that half of the bracket has No. 5 Montoursville (12-5) at No. 4 Hughesville (14-3), also on Thursday.
In the bottom half of the bracket, Central Columbia (14-0), seeded second, meets seventh-seeded Jersey Shore (10-7) in one quarterfinal. Danville, sixth-seeded at 9-5, travels to Wellsboro, to take on the 14-2 Hornets.
Quarterfinal winners meet in the semifinals on Tuesday, May 9 with the title match scheduled for May 11.
The District 4 singles tournament begins on Saturday with the first three rounds at Williamsport High. The singles semifinals and finals are Monday.