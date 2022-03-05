MANSFIELD — Jake Hernandez believed he would have to play a big role for Lewisburg in Saturday’s district final.
Athens had excelled with a 1-2-2 half-court zone all season, given its exceptional length. The defense won the Wildcats a Northern Tier League Showdown championship, as well as a berth in the district title game.
Hernandez, a 6-foot-3 senior forward, had to break down the middle of that zone, and he stepped up to the challenge.
Hernandez had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Green Dragons defeated Athens for the District 4 Class 4A crown, 71-58, at Mansfield University.
“We worked on (beating the 1-2-2) all week, and I found a dead spot in the zone and attacked it to make things happen,” said Hernandez, who was 10-for-10 from the foul line.
Lewisburg coach John Vaji was happy with how his team handled the Wildcats’ press.
“Credit to our guys: We moved the ball well,” he said. “We talked about some things and ways to attack their zone. (Athens) is so long. We did great, amazing passes.”
That success began early on. Mason Lister made a basket for Athens to start things, but it was Hernandez who set the tone. He answered with a three-point play for Lewisburg’s first points of the game, and ultimately scored or assisted on the first nine Green Dragon points.
A Joey Martin putback with just more than three minutes to play in the first quarter had Lewisburg cruising, 11-3. All 11 points had come in the paint or at the foul line.
Athens closed the quarter strong, though. Three straight points by Chris Mitchell cut it to 11-6, before Hernandez scored again. Athens got the final points of the quarter on two JJ Babcock free throws, a result of Martin’s second foul. The teams then traded baskets early in the second quarter, and a Hernandez finish inside at 6:30 put the Dragons up 18-12.
Mason Lister’s three-point play closed the gap to 18-15. After two Green Dragon foul shots, Lister found Babcock for two, and Xavier Watson scored soon after to make it a one-point game.
Cam Michaels went coast-to-coast for Lewisburg, but Tucker Brown answered with a 3, and Athens tied it at 22 before the game’s most pivotal sequence.
Hernandez drew a seemingly benign foul for a one-and-one opportunity. Before he could take a shot, however, Athens coach Jim Lister was assessed a technical foul. Hernandez made both ends of the one-and-one, and Vaji elected to have him shoot the technical foul shots. He made both of those and, after drawing a foul on the possession resulting from the technical, he made another pair. A six-point trip down the floor had the Green Dragons up 28-22.
Michaels hit a 3-pointer during the half-closing sequence for a 33-26 lead. In the third quarter, Martin got going with a layup before hitting two treys in a 25-second span, the last one coming with 3:08 to go for a 48-34 margin.
“They’re running a 3-2 zone that’s basically designed so that they don’t shoot threes,” Martin said. “When I got opportunities I knew I needed to step up and make the shot. I needed to know that it was a good shot, shoot it with confidence and trust that it will go in, and, if it doesn’t, just get on the boards and put it in.”
Athens had one last run left. Down by 10 with 4:04 to play, the Wildcat scored seven points around a Jake Blough (11 points, 9 rebounds) foul shot, cutting the lead to four with 2:51 to go after a basket by Babcock.
Michaels found Hernandez for a layup on a press break to go up six, and Michaels’ steal-and-score with 96 seconds left iced the championship for Lewisburg, its first since 2017. The program won three titles under Vaji, who returned to lead the program this season.
“It means a whole lot to me,” said Michaels. “Growing up around Coach Vaji, I mean, they won some district titles, and just being around that it’s just amazing. Winning one ourselves, I mean, it’s just awesome.”