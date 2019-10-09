LEWISBURG — Izabel Zaleski bent over at her waist near the top of the circle with a virtual laundry list of chores to fit into the next few moments.
She had to catch her breath, consider her options for the ensuing penalty corner, and focus on receiving Lewisburg teammate Kara Koch's insert.
There were five-plus minutes remaining in overtime of the Green Dragons' division showdown with Bloomsburg, and Zaleski tried to summon the wherewithal to end it.
However, the Panthers stepped up stop her drive, then blocked Gaby Markunas' follow-up before goalie Nadja Hartmann cleared the ball with a swift kick.
It was just another close-but-no-stuffed-animal opportunity in Lewisburg's attempt to grab a share of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II lead from the 11-time defending champions Tuesday.
"It was a well-played game by both teams," Green Dragons coach Daneen Zaleski said of the 1-all tie. "We had a few chances, (but) that's the nature of the game. Balls don't always go the way you want them to.
"I'm pleased with the way the girls played. They were down, they fought back, (and) that shows a lot of effort and desire."
Lewisburg, unbeaten in its last six games, fell behind on a fortuitous Bloomsburg goal about eight minutes in, then dominated play after halftime to finish with significant advantages in shots (16-8) and corners (9-3). Panthers sophomore goalie Nadja Hartmann prevented the go-ahead goal, finishing with 15 saves, and kept her team atop the HAC-II standings with just two games to play.
"I thought our first half we played fantastic, and then I think the battle we had (Monday — a 4-0 loss to Line Mountain) kind of took it out of our legs in the second half," said Bloomsburg coach Chuck Baker. "I'm definitely pleased to come here, transfer from turf to grass, and still play well. We'll take it."
Bloomsburg (10-1-1 overall, 7-0-1 HAC-II) need only win at Midd-West and against Warrior Run to keep its stranglehold on the division crown in a season — with only one senior on the roster — it figured to be most vulnerable.
The Green Dragons (11-2-1, 6-1-1), though disappointed, believed the tie proved they're trending well. They were blanked by the Panthers, 2-0, in the teams' Sept. 12 meeting.
"We definitely showed them that we're more than what we showed them in the first game," said Izabel Zaleski, who along with most of her teammates played from start to finish Tuesday.
Baker said his team was "punched in the face" in Monday's nonleague loss, and he challenged his girls to respond at the Pawling Complex. They did right from the start, earning a corner fewer than two minutes in and testing Green Dragons goalie Kerstin Koons with a lift followed by a stick battle in front of the cage.
The Panthers continued to press and ultimately scored on a perfectly executed sequence.
Bella Luxardo played the ball to the right flank on a restart from inside the 25-yard line. Erica Yodock avoided a defender just enough to send the ball toward the front of the circle, parallel to the end line, just as Kassie Bond made a run down the circle at the right post. Bond got the slightest of touches on the pass as it skipped into the left side of the cage at the 22:07 mark.
"That was what we didn't want to happen," said Daneen Zaleski. "We wanted to be the first to score so they didn't have that momentum."
Lewisburg matched the Panthers with two first-half corners, taking both in a five-minute span midway through the half. Hartmann stopped Koch's shot on the first, and Zaleski's drive on the second was absorbed by flyer Maggie Mylin at point-blank range. Hartmann played over senior Maddy Trivelpiece, who was pulled during Line Mountain's three-goal second half Monday.
"Our goalies are even, and I felt that, in grass, Nadja's clears are a little bit harder," said Baker. "I thought (Monday) we were giving up too many second opportunities because we weren't clearing the ball. For grass it's slower, and she has a more powerful clear. We needed to get the ball out of the circle."
That was never more evident than in the second half when the Green Dragons had more than 15 minutes of consistent possession followed by a late-half series of four corners. The tying goal came on an attack sparked by Izabel Zaleski's midfield control and lead pass to Koch. The ball was fed ahead to Gaby Markunas in space with only the onrushing Hartmann to beat. Markunas got the ball past the pads with enough pace to roll into the cage.
It was Markunas' team-leading 26th goal of the season and 58th of her career. The Gettysburg College pledge has a goal in every game except Lewisburg's two losses (both shutouts).
"The first half we weren't really stepping to the ball," said Izabel Zaleski. "We realized we had to pick it up for the second half, and we started stepping to the ball, getting in front (of the Panthers) — just moving — and we started to get possession more."
Lewisburg's four corners in the last 10 minutes of regulation — and three more in overtime — were thwarted by Hartmann, the Panthers defense and the occasional unlucky bounce.
"This (level of competition is) what we're going to see from here on out," said Daneen Zaleski. "So (we need to be) first to the ball, on your toes, fast — you just have to be moving the whole time."
BLOOMSBURG 1, LEWISBURG 1 (OT)
First half
B-Kassie Bond (Erica Yodock), 22:07.
Second half
L-Gaby Markunas, 24:22.
Shots: L 16-8. Corners: L 9-3. Cards: None. Saves: Bloomsburg 15 (Nadja Hartmann); Lewisburg 7 (Kerstin Koons).
JV score: Bloomsburg 2-1.