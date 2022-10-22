SUNBURY — Whitney Berge scored two goals, and Avery Mast had a pair of assists as Lewisburg blanked Shikellamy, 4-0, on Saturday to clinch a share of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I field hockey championship.
The Green Dragons (11-5 overall) matched Selinsgrove at 7-1 in HAC-I play to share the title.
Lewisburg became the first team to win the HAC division crowns in consecutive seasons in the league's 15-year history. The Green Dragons shared the 2020 HAC-II crown with Bloomsburg, then ended the Panthers' 13-year reign last season.
Berge broke a scoreless tie with 5:58 to play in the first half, then scored her 13th goal of the season five minutes into the second half.
Ryan Brouse and Tia Berge scored goals 3 1/2 minutes apart in the fourth. Mast upped her team-high assist total to 13.
Shikellamy (6-12, 4-4) got 20 saves from Regan Wiest.
Lewisburg 4, Shikellamy 0
Second quarter
L-Whitney Berge, 5:58.
Third quarter
L-W. Berge (Avery Mast), 10:05.
Fourth quarter
L-Ryan Brouse (Mast), 10:00; L-Tia Berge, 6:29.
Shots: L 24-2. Corners: L 13-3. Saves: Lewisburg 2 (Keeley Baker); Shikellamy 20 (Regan Wiest).