MILTON — Jack Dieffenderfer scored three goals, Ben Liscum added his 25th of the season, and Lewisburg cleared the final hurdle to a perfect regular season with an emphatic, 7-0 victory over Milton on Tuesday.
The Green Dragons peppered the goal with 25 shots — 16 of them on frame — and scored consistently after Dieffenderfer broke through at the 13:15 mark of the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover.
Lewisburg bettered its average of 6.6 goals over its last five matches. It outscored the opposition 42-1 over that stretch.
“It’s our whole unit, starting with the backline being able to keep the ball and start that offense out and playing possession the way we know how to play,” Liscum said of the key to the success. “There’s not one guy on our team that is going to be dangerous — there’s 11 guys. Every single person in our starting 11 have scored a goal by now.”
The Green Dragons (15-0) kept up the pace Tuesday after Dieffenderfer darted into the box and cashed in a corner from Philip Permyashkin. Dieffenderfer assisted on the second goal by James Koconis, who quickly finished with a low shot to the far post. Dieffenderfer then rounded out the first-half scoring with a free kick in front of the goal.
“It’s because of how well we’re able to work together, and how well we can move the ball quickly around the defense,” Dieffenderfer said. “There’s a lot of guys on the field who can score goals.”
Dieffenderfer completed a hat trick in the closing minutes of the match. He connected on a low shot to the post.
“It feels good, but it wouldn’t be possible without my teammates passing me the ball,” Dieffenderfer said.
Lewisburg connected passes throughout the match, and it rarely was threatened on the defensive end. The Green Dragons outshot Milton 25-0.
Tyler Flederbach continued to be a bright spot for Milton, stopping 12 shots on goal. He also directed the defense and kept most attempts in front of him.
Flederbach had a diving effort near the 10-minute mark of the first half. Permyashkin directed a shot to the far post and was stopped when Flederbach extended and grabbed the ball out of the air.
“He did a great job tonight and he was positive,” Milton coach Eric Yoder said. “He gets mad, but he was positive after every goal. That was huge for us.”
It’s been a difficult stretch for Milton, which has been outscored 13-1 in its last three games. The Black Panthers (10-4) are still a lock for the District 4 Class 2A playoffs, a field headed by Lewisburg.
Lewisburg 7, Milton 0
First half
L-Jack Dieffenderfer (Philip Permyashkin), 13:15; L-James Koconis (Dieffenderfer), 24:57; L-Dieffenderfer, 30:44.
Second half
L-Anthony Bhangdia, 44:24; L-Ben Liscum (penalty kick), 57:14; L-Simon Stumbris, 61:47; L-Dieffenderfer, 78:15.
Shots: L, 25-0. Shots on goal: L, 16-0. Corners: L, 12-0. Fouls: L, 12-3. Cards: None. Saves: Lewisburg 0 (Anthony Burns); Milton 9 (Tyler Flederbach).