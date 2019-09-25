The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — Led by Jacob Hess’ victory, the Lewisburg boys cross-country team took five of the top eight spots to sweep a quad meet Tuesday.
The Green Dragons remained unbeaten on the season, improving to 13-0.
Tanner Walter placed second to lead Milton, and Selingrove’s top finisher was Zach Wentz in 25th.
Lewisburg also took five of the first eight spots to sweep the girls race. Hannah Mirshahi won for the Green Dragons.
Milton was led by Leah Walter’s second-place finish. Mikayla Carnathan placed fifth to pace the Seals.
BOYS
Lewisburg 19, Milton 42
Lewisburg 21, Hughesville 40
Lewisburg 15, Selinsgrove 50
Hughesville 27, Milton 28
Milton 15, Selinsgrove 49
Hughesville 15, Selinsgrove 46
Individual results
1. Jacob Hess (L) 16:41; 2. Tanner Walter (M) 16:59; 3. Hunter Foust (H) 17:21; 4. Peter Lantz (L) 17:24; 5. Calvin Bailey (L) 17:32; 6. Ryan Bahr (H) 17:37; 7. Evan Hart (L) 18:04; 8. Gianluca Perrone (L) 18:13; 9. Brody Bender (M) 18:15; 13. Kenny Draper (H) 18:27; 15. Timmy Marvin (M) 18:40; 16. Chase Bilodeau (M) 18:49; 19. Morgan Gavitt (H) 19:31; 20. Logan Long (H) 19:32; 23. Jonah Snyder (M) 19:40; 25. Zach Wentz (S) 20:01; 29. Mason Reitenbach (S) 20:21; 36. Ben Malehorn (S) 20:56; 38. Jarrett Lee (S) 21:12; 40. Conner Andretta (S) 21:29.
GIRLS
Lewisburg 19, Milton 43
Lewisburg 18, Selinsgrove 43
Lewisburg 15, Hughesville 50
Selinsgrove 25, Milton 32
Milton 16, Hughesville 47
Selinsgrove 15, Hughesville 50
Individual results
1. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 20:42; 2. Leah Walter (M) 20:54; 3. Delaney Humphrey (L) 21:02; 4. Olivia Beattie (L) 21:07; 5. Mikayla Carnathan (S) 21:14; 6. Samantha Wakeman (L) 21:21; 7. Ade Leason (S) 21:24; 8. Grace Evans (L) 21:28; 10. Ariane Raymond (M) 21:39; 14. Zoe Tomko (S) 23:00; 15. Breia Mayes (S) 23:00; 17. Katelyn Zimmerman (M) 23:14; 20. Karenza Musser (M) 24:01; 21. JaSayle Rivera (S) 24:05; 31. Rachel Detwiler (H) 25:53; 32. Ryleigh Stewart (M) 26:24; 35. Katelyn McDonald (H) 27:48; 38. Olivia Cowburn (H) 28:35.
Shik girls win, boys split
SUNBURY — Behind a 1-2 finish from Alyssa Keeley and Macy Carper, the Shikellamy girls defeated Jersey Shore.
The Braves took four of the top six sports to beat the Bulldogs 22-35, and improve to 10-3 on the season.
On the boys side, the Braves (12-4) went 2-1 by defeating Jersey Shore and Montgomery, and falling to South Williamsport.
Carter Balliet placed second to lead Shikellamy.
BOYS
Shikellamy 20, Jersey Shore 36
South Williamsport 19, Jersey Shore 36
South Williamport 15, Montgomery 48
South Williamsport 23, Shikellamy 32
Jersey Shore 15, Montgomery 47
Shikellamy 15, Montgomery 50
Individual results
1. Port Habalar (SW) 17:01; 2. Carter Balliet (Shik) 17:36; 3. Evan Laudenslager (SW) 17:52; 4. Ethan Laudenslager (SW) 18:03; 5. Quaid Molino (SW) 18:11; 6. Eric Dixon (Shik) 18:18; 7. Micah Zellers (Shik) 18:30; 8. Raidan Francis (JS) 18:35; 9. Paul Snyder (Shik) 18:40; 10. Micah Worth (JS) 18:50; 11. Max Ferguson (JS) 19:21; 12. Tanner Allison (JS) 19:44; 13. Tim Gale (Shik) 19:50; 14. Ethan Kuriga (SW) 19:58; 16. Tommy Sawyer (JS) 20:47; 20. Aden Keister (M) 21:58; 22. Hal Drick (M) 22:26; 27. Hunter Leet (M) 23:52.
GIRLS
Shikellamy 22, Jersey Shore 35
Individual results
1. Alyssa Keeley (Shik) 20:19; 2. Macy Carper (Shik) 20:27; 3. Abby Gerst (JS) 21:05; 4. Hadley Hager (JS) 22:30; 5. Emma Strausser (Shik) 22:36; 6. Bri Hennett (Shik) 22:41; 7. Madelyn Gerst (JS) 23:10; 8. Melia Raker (Shik) 23:59; 9. Kyleigh Hager (JS) 24:14; 12. Myakay Bartman (JS) 25:41.
Warrior Run girls sweep
ELYSBURG — Lauren Trapani finished in first place by nearly 90 seconds to led the Defenders to a sweep of Williamsport, Southern Columbia, Mifflinburg and Midd-West.
The Defenders took four of the top six places.
Lydia Bowersox placed 10th to lead the Mustangs; Annabell Reck was 11th for the Tigers; and Marissa Allen was 13th for the Wildcats.
On the boys side, the Millionaires grabbed four of the top five spots to sweep the race.
Caden Dufrene broke up the Millionaires with a third-place finish for the Defenders. Brady Reese was eighth for the Tigers; Carson Brubaker placed 11th for the Wildcats; and Isaac Jordan was 13th for the Mustangs.
BOYS
Williamsport 15, Midd-West 50
Warrior Run 15, Midd-West 50
Williamsport 15, Southern Columbia 48
Warrior Run 24, Southern Columbia 33
Williamsport 19, Warrior Run 37
Mifflinburg 21, Southern Columbia 34
Mifflinburg 19, Warrior Run 37
Individual results
1. Henry Lyon (Will) 16:24; 2. Owen Mahon (Will) 17:07; 3. Caden Dufrene (WR) 17:12; 4. Ethan Holcomb (Will) 17:17; 5. Justin Fulmer (Will) 17:42; 6. Andrew Adams (WR) 18:00; 7. Cody Spiegel (Will) 18:05; 8. Brady Reese (SC) 18:07; 11. Carson Brubaker (Miff) 19:00; 12. Daniel Reimer (Miff) 19:00; 13. Isaac Jordan (MW) 19:00; 14. Izaak Grodotzke (Miff) 19:07; 15. Tyler Foltz (Miff) 19:09; 17. Jarron Ferrara (SC) 19:21; 18. Jason Wood (WR) 19:31; 20. Liam Boyer (WR) 19:34; 21. Harrison Abram (Miff) 19:42; 24. Chase Petro (SC) 20:07; 25. Chase Derk (SC) 20:09; 30. Zach Lepley (MW) 20:54; 32. Ezra Herb (SC) 21:02; 34. James Troup (MW) 21:36; 41. Spencer Fogelman (WR) 22:27; 51. Shayne Spencer (MW) 32:48.
GIRLS
Southern Columbia 23, Midd-West 32
Williamsport 16, Midd-West 47
Warrior Run 15, Midd-West 48
Williamsport 16, Southern Columbia 45
Warrior Run 15, Southern Columbia 48
Warrior Run 24, Williamsport 32
Southern Columbia 24, Mifflinburg 31
Warrior Run 16, Mifflinburg 43
Individual results
1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 18:06; 2. Lydia Smith (Will) 19:34; 3. Emma Miller (WR) 19:56; 4. Karlyn Brue (Will) 20:29; 5. Mikaela Majcher (WR) 20:49; 6. Alanna Ranck (WR) 20:50; 7. Ellie Fisher (Will) 20:52; 8. Emily Hale (Will) 21:03; 9. Alyssa Hoffman (WR) 21:45; 10. Lydia Bowersox (MW) 21:50; 11. Annabell Reck (SC) 21:56; 13. Marissa Allen (Miff) 22:10; 14. Kanina Lattie (Will) 22:21; 17. Ali Barvitskie (SC) 23:01; 18. Heather Cecco (SC) 23:01; 21. Makayla Ebersole (MW) 23:37; 23. Kylee Danglovitch (SC) 24:09; 24. Emma Shellenberger (MW) 24:15; 25. Kate Pollard (SC) 24:41; 29. Cassie Ebersole (Miff) 25:17; 30. Emily Dalawy (MW) 25:22; 31. Olivia Hummel (MW) 25:35; 33. Ashley Haberman (Miff) 25:47; 34. Alexis Scopelliti (Miff) 25:48; 36. Kendall Houtz (Miff) 26:01.