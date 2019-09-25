The Daily Item

LEWISBURG — Led by Jacob Hess’ victory, the Lewisburg boys cross-country team took five of the top eight spots to sweep a quad meet Tuesday.

The Green Dragons remained unbeaten on the season, improving to 13-0.

Tanner Walter placed second to lead Milton, and Selingrove’s top finisher was Zach Wentz in 25th.

Lewisburg also took five of the first eight spots to sweep the girls race. Hannah Mirshahi won for the Green Dragons.

Milton was led by Leah Walter’s second-place finish. Mikayla Carnathan placed fifth to pace the Seals.

BOYS

Lewisburg 19, Milton 42

Lewisburg 21, Hughesville 40

Lewisburg 15, Selinsgrove 50

Hughesville 27, Milton 28

Milton 15, Selinsgrove 49

Hughesville 15, Selinsgrove 46

Individual results

1. Jacob Hess (L) 16:41; 2. Tanner Walter (M) 16:59; 3. Hunter Foust (H) 17:21; 4. Peter Lantz (L) 17:24; 5. Calvin Bailey (L) 17:32; 6. Ryan Bahr (H) 17:37; 7. Evan Hart (L) 18:04; 8. Gianluca Perrone (L) 18:13; 9. Brody Bender (M) 18:15; 13. Kenny Draper (H) 18:27; 15. Timmy Marvin (M) 18:40; 16. Chase Bilodeau (M) 18:49; 19. Morgan Gavitt (H) 19:31; 20. Logan Long (H) 19:32; 23. Jonah Snyder (M) 19:40; 25. Zach Wentz (S) 20:01; 29. Mason Reitenbach (S) 20:21; 36. Ben Malehorn (S) 20:56; 38. Jarrett Lee (S) 21:12; 40. Conner Andretta (S) 21:29.

GIRLS

Lewisburg 19, Milton 43

Lewisburg 18, Selinsgrove 43

Lewisburg 15, Hughesville 50

Selinsgrove 25, Milton 32

Milton 16, Hughesville 47

Selinsgrove 15, Hughesville 50

Individual results

1. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 20:42; 2. Leah Walter (M) 20:54; 3. Delaney Humphrey (L) 21:02; 4. Olivia Beattie (L) 21:07; 5. Mikayla Carnathan (S) 21:14; 6. Samantha Wakeman (L) 21:21; 7. Ade Leason (S) 21:24; 8. Grace Evans (L) 21:28; 10. Ariane Raymond (M) 21:39; 14. Zoe Tomko (S) 23:00; 15. Breia Mayes (S) 23:00; 17. Katelyn Zimmerman (M) 23:14; 20. Karenza Musser (M) 24:01; 21. JaSayle Rivera (S) 24:05; 31. Rachel Detwiler (H) 25:53; 32. Ryleigh Stewart (M) 26:24; 35. Katelyn McDonald (H) 27:48; 38. Olivia Cowburn (H) 28:35.

Shik girls win, boys split

SUNBURY — Behind a 1-2 finish from Alyssa Keeley and Macy Carper, the Shikellamy girls defeated Jersey Shore.

The Braves took four of the top six sports to beat the Bulldogs 22-35, and improve to 10-3 on the season.

On the boys side, the Braves (12-4) went 2-1 by defeating Jersey Shore and Montgomery, and falling to South Williamsport.

Carter Balliet placed second to lead Shikellamy.

BOYS

Shikellamy 20, Jersey Shore 36

South Williamsport 19, Jersey Shore 36

South Williamport 15, Montgomery 48

South Williamsport 23, Shikellamy 32

Jersey Shore 15, Montgomery 47

Shikellamy 15, Montgomery 50

Individual results

1. Port Habalar (SW) 17:01; 2. Carter Balliet (Shik) 17:36; 3. Evan Laudenslager (SW) 17:52; 4. Ethan Laudenslager (SW) 18:03; 5. Quaid Molino (SW) 18:11; 6. Eric Dixon (Shik) 18:18; 7. Micah Zellers (Shik) 18:30; 8. Raidan Francis (JS) 18:35; 9. Paul Snyder (Shik) 18:40; 10. Micah Worth (JS) 18:50; 11. Max Ferguson (JS) 19:21; 12. Tanner Allison (JS) 19:44; 13. Tim Gale (Shik) 19:50; 14. Ethan Kuriga (SW) 19:58; 16. Tommy Sawyer (JS) 20:47; 20. Aden Keister (M) 21:58; 22. Hal Drick (M) 22:26; 27. Hunter Leet (M) 23:52.

GIRLS

Shikellamy 22, Jersey Shore 35

Individual results

1. Alyssa Keeley (Shik) 20:19; 2. Macy Carper (Shik) 20:27; 3. Abby Gerst (JS) 21:05; 4. Hadley Hager (JS) 22:30; 5. Emma Strausser (Shik) 22:36; 6. Bri Hennett (Shik) 22:41; 7. Madelyn Gerst (JS) 23:10; 8. Melia Raker (Shik) 23:59; 9. Kyleigh Hager (JS) 24:14; 12. Myakay Bartman (JS) 25:41.

Warrior Run girls sweep

ELYSBURG — Lauren Trapani finished in first place by nearly 90 seconds to led the Defenders to a sweep of Williamsport, Southern Columbia, Mifflinburg and Midd-West.

The Defenders took four of the top six places.

Lydia Bowersox placed 10th to lead the Mustangs; Annabell Reck was 11th for the Tigers; and Marissa Allen was 13th for the Wildcats.

On the boys side, the Millionaires grabbed four of the top five spots to sweep the race.

Caden Dufrene broke up the Millionaires with a third-place finish for the Defenders. Brady Reese was eighth for the Tigers; Carson Brubaker placed 11th for the Wildcats; and Isaac Jordan was 13th for the Mustangs.

BOYS

Williamsport 15, Midd-West 50

Warrior Run 15, Midd-West 50

Williamsport 15, Southern Columbia 48

Warrior Run 24, Southern Columbia 33

Williamsport 19, Warrior Run 37

Mifflinburg 21, Southern Columbia 34

Mifflinburg 19, Warrior Run 37

Individual results

1. Henry Lyon (Will) 16:24; 2. Owen Mahon (Will) 17:07; 3. Caden Dufrene (WR) 17:12; 4. Ethan Holcomb (Will) 17:17; 5. Justin Fulmer (Will) 17:42; 6. Andrew Adams (WR) 18:00; 7. Cody Spiegel (Will) 18:05; 8. Brady Reese (SC) 18:07; 11. Carson Brubaker (Miff) 19:00; 12. Daniel Reimer (Miff) 19:00; 13. Isaac Jordan (MW) 19:00; 14. Izaak Grodotzke (Miff) 19:07; 15. Tyler Foltz (Miff) 19:09; 17. Jarron Ferrara (SC) 19:21; 18. Jason Wood (WR) 19:31; 20. Liam Boyer (WR) 19:34; 21. Harrison Abram (Miff) 19:42; 24. Chase Petro (SC) 20:07; 25. Chase Derk (SC) 20:09; 30. Zach Lepley (MW) 20:54; 32. Ezra Herb (SC) 21:02; 34. James Troup (MW) 21:36; 41. Spencer Fogelman (WR) 22:27; 51. Shayne Spencer (MW) 32:48.

GIRLS

Southern Columbia 23, Midd-West 32

Williamsport 16, Midd-West 47

Warrior Run 15, Midd-West 48

Williamsport 16, Southern Columbia 45

Warrior Run 15, Southern Columbia 48

Warrior Run 24, Williamsport 32

Southern Columbia 24, Mifflinburg 31

Warrior Run 16, Mifflinburg 43

Individual results

1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 18:06; 2. Lydia Smith (Will) 19:34; 3. Emma Miller (WR) 19:56; 4. Karlyn Brue (Will) 20:29; 5. Mikaela Majcher (WR) 20:49; 6. Alanna Ranck (WR) 20:50; 7. Ellie Fisher (Will) 20:52; 8. Emily Hale (Will) 21:03; 9. Alyssa Hoffman (WR) 21:45; 10. Lydia Bowersox (MW) 21:50; 11. Annabell Reck (SC) 21:56; 13. Marissa Allen (Miff) 22:10; 14. Kanina Lattie (Will) 22:21; 17. Ali Barvitskie (SC) 23:01; 18. Heather Cecco (SC) 23:01; 21. Makayla Ebersole (MW) 23:37; 23. Kylee Danglovitch (SC) 24:09; 24. Emma Shellenberger (MW) 24:15; 25. Kate Pollard (SC) 24:41; 29. Cassie Ebersole (Miff) 25:17; 30. Emily Dalawy (MW) 25:22; 31. Olivia Hummel (MW) 25:35; 33. Ashley Haberman (Miff) 25:47; 34. Alexis Scopelliti (Miff) 25:48; 36. Kendall Houtz (Miff) 26:01.

