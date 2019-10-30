HEPBURNVILLE — Wellsboro kept most of its team in defensive position Tuesday night, but it didn’t slow down Lewisburg and Anthony Bhangdia.
Bhangdia scored four goals and assisted on a fifth as the top-seeded Green Dragons defeated Wellsboro 6-0 in a District 4 Class 2A boys soccer semifinal Tuesday.
Philip Permyashkin and Alan Daniel also connected as Lewisburg (19-0-1) reached the district final for the fifth time in six seasons. They’ll play Midd-West for the title. The Green Dragons also qualified for next week’s state playoffs.
“Honestly, I just think this team’s getting better and better,” said Bhangdia, who leads the Green Dragons with 38 goals. “I really think the sky’s the limit for this team and we can do great things this season. I’m just excited to see what comes.”
Bhangdia’s first two scores triggered a three-goal burst that required just 46 seconds as a scoreless match morphed into a 3-0 Lewisburg lead.
“He doesn’t play like a midfielder any more, but he still learns,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said of Bhangdia. “This is six months of him being a forward, like learning how to do that, and he’s slowly gaining traction.”
Permyashkin scored the third goal in that sequence, with an assist from Bhangdia
“We really get it going once we put one in the back of the net,” said Bhangdia. “We knew after the first and second goal that we won that game.”
Bhangdia needed just 24:15 to ring up his second straight postseason hat trick, and then added a fourth goal in the second half.
“We want redemption from last year,” Bhangdia said, referring to Lewisburg not reaching the district final or states in 2018.
“I’m really happy, especially with last year losing in the (district) semifinals,” central defender Logan Moore said. “We were really excited for today and we wanted to make a statement and get back to the final.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
at Balls Mills Complex
LEWISBURG 6, WELLSBORO 0
First half
L-Anthony Bhangdia (Ben Liscum), 13:36; L-Bhangdia (James Koconis), 14:00; L-Philip Permyashkin (Bhangdia), 14:22; L-Bhangdia (Liscum), 24:15.
Second half
L-Bhangdia (Carter Hoover), 47:45; L-Alan Daniel (penalty kick), 70:40.
Shots: L, 18-0. Corners: T, 2-2. Saves: Wellsboro 9 (Ethan Ryan, Aiden Gehman); Lewisburg 0 (Tony Burns).