LEWISBURG — The Danville girls swimming swept two meets, while Danville boys won, and tied another in a tri-meet with Lewisburg and Central Mountain at Bucknell University on Tuesday evening.
On the girls side, Danville beat Lewisburg, 65-34, and Central Mountain, 59-48. Central Mountain beat Lewisburg, 59-41. On the boys side, Lewisburg and Danville tied, while Central Mountain beat the Green Dragons, 59-41. Danville beat Central Mountain, 59-38.
Coyla Bartholomew won two indiviual events and swam legs on two winning relays for Danville. Bartholomew won the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle, while swimming legs on the winning 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. Kim Shannon won the 500 freestyle and 200 individual medley for Lewisburg, while swimming anchor n the winning 400 freestyle relay team.
On the boys side, Ryan Hause won the 100 butterfly and the 200 individual medley for Danville.
Girls
Danville 65, Lewisburg 34
Central Mountain 59, Lewisburg 41
Danville 59, Central Mountain 48
200 medley relay: Danville (Alivia Shen, Brenna Ross, Coyla Bartholomew, Caroline Spahr), 1:57.36; 200 freestyle: C. Bartholomew (D), 2:03.38; Emma Gerlinski (L); Ana Persun (CM); 200 IM: Kim Shannon (L) 2:12.4; Shen (D); Hannah Bartholomew (D); 50 freestyle: Ross (D) 25.11; Camryn Bair (CM); Madison Bair (CM); Diving: Lilla Oldfield (D) 140.65; Alanna Jacob (L); Ella Mirshahi (Lew); 100 butterfly: Persun (CM), 1:02.15; H. Bartholomew (D); Maya Hassenbalg (D); 100 freestyle: C. Bartholomew (D) 55.41; C. Bair (CM); Gerlinski (L); 500 freestyle: Shannon, 5:17.24; Victoria Bartholomew (D); Spahr (D); 200 freestyle relay: Danville (Spahr, H. Bartholomew, C. Bartholomew, Ross), 1:45.16; 100 backstroke: Shen (D) 1:05.95; M. Bair (CM); Anna Hummel (D); 100 breaststoke: Ross (D) 1:11.36; Olivia Rockey (CM); Ava Ross (D); 400 freestyle relay: Lew (Gerlinski, Lucy Mitchell, Valeria Riley, Shannon), 4:15.29
Boys
Lewisburg 42, Danville 42
Central Mountain 59, Lewisburg 41
Danville 59, Central Mountain 38
200 medley relay: CM (Owen Wunder, Jon Hughes, Leisher Gugino, Jackson Walker), 1:53.19; 200 freestyle: Gugino (CM), 1:56.73; Ethan Zeh (L); Julian Hardin (D); 200IM: Ryan Hause (D), 2:07.97; Miles Fassero (L); Wunder (CM); 50 freestyle: Walker (CM), 24.72; Liam Liotta (D); Braden Davis (L); Diving: Gavin Holcombe, (D), 191.45; Ethan Reidhammer (D); Luca Kuhn (L); 100 butterfly: Hause (D), 59.6; 100 freestyle: Hughes (CM), 52.76; Liotta (D); Walker (CM); 500 freestyle: Mason Ordondez (L), 5:11.2; Wunder (CM); Arthur McGuire (CM); 200 freestyle relay: CM (Hughes, Walker, Wunder, Gugino), 1:42.52; 100 backstroke: Hughes (CM), 1:00.53; Zeh (L); Hardin (D); 100 breaststroke: Gugino (CM), 1:06.49; Fassero (L); Kieran Davis (L); 400 freestyle relay: Lew (B. Davis, Zeh, K. Davis, Ordonez), 4:13.52.