The Montoursville team of Kara Mann and Alaina Marchioni earned the top seed for Saturday's District 4 doubles tournament, with a Danville team taking the No. 3-seed and Lewisburg seeded fifth.
The tournament begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Williamsport High School. The teams will play through the quarterfinals that day. The semifinals and finals are Monday at Central PA Tennis Center in South Williamsport.
The Danville team of Sarah Bhanushali and Mehak Kotru will compete as the No. 3 seed in doubles. Bhanushali advanced to the semifinals last season with graduate Mariana Arnabar as her partner.
Bhanushali and Kotru open the tournament against the Towanda team of Jocelyn Stroud and Alyse Bass.
The Lewisburg team of Grace Bruckhart and Elsa Fellon is seeded No. 8. The Green Dragons open play against Taylor Shanon and Bekah Rosario of Muncy.
District 4 Tennis Championships
Doubles tournament
Saturday at Williamsport H.S.
First round
No. 1-seed Kara Mann-Alaina Marchinoi (Montoursville) vs. Adelyn Dawes-Emma Gallou (St. John Neumann); Ella Dewald-Amelia Benjamin (Danville) vs. Lainey Alderfer-Katey Calaman (Towanda); Anela Lyman-Lauren Baker (Bloomsburg) vs. Breanna Bobak-Destini Flowers (Hughesville); No. 8-seed Grace Bruckhart-Elsa Fellon (Lewisburg) vs. Taylor Shanon-Bekah Rosario (Muncy); No. 5-seed Anna Hall-Nora Bowes (Loyalsock) vs. Eden Miller-Alaina Liesenfeld (Selinsgrove); Samantha Guyer-Summer Drick (Montgomery) vs. Livy Harvey-Olivia Jackson (South Williamsport); Celia Shemory-Ella Gerst (Jersey Shore) vs. Marissa Griess-Martina Bradford (Northeast Bradford); No. 4-seed Riley Noss-Brady McNamara (CC) vs. Brooklyn Wade-Madelyn Nicholas (Milton); No. 3 Sarah Bhanushali-Mehak Kotru (Danville) vs. Jocelyn Stroud-Alyse Bass (Towanda); Katelyn Good-Erin Delijanovan (Montoursville) vs. Izzy Dadzie-Chloe Kennedy (Loyalsock); Reyna Kirick-Morgan Traver (Miff) vs. Alyssa Krepinevich-Chevelle Bauman (Muncy); No. 6-seed Eve Jackson-Sadie Stahl (South Williamsport) vs. Sloan Wooten-Falin Reynolds (Montgomery); No. 7-seed Mya Coyne-Erin Lee (Bloomsburg) vs. Serena DeCosmo-Katelyn Beers (Lewisburg); Logan Hamilton-Laynie Labarron (Cowanesque Valley) vs. Breanna Porter-Addison Koch (Jersey Shore); Evelyn Hostetter-Alexia Joiner (Selinsgrove) vs. Addison Hill-Angela Benitez (North Penn-Liberty); No. 2-seed Kylie Kilgore-Annaka Brubaker (Hughesville) vs. Claudia Brindisi-Abigail Twiddy (Central Columbia).