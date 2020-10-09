BLOOMSBURG — Lewisburg sophomore Maddie Ikeler scored in the fourth quarter, and Kerstin Koons stood up to a barrage of Bloomsburg shots as the Green Dragons avenged their lone loss of the season, 1-0, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II field hockey Thursday night.
Koons stopped all 15 shots she faced to post her fourth shutout overall and second in a row. Lewisburg (7-1 overall, 4-1 HAC-II) won its seventh consecutive game following a loss in its Sept. 14 opener.
The Panthers (8-2, 4-1), who have captured every HAC-II title since the league’s inception in 2008, hadn’t lost a HAC-II game since Oct. 20, 2018, at Lewisburg.
The teams are in a first-place tie with each having three HAC-II games to play.
Lewisburg 1, Bloomsburg 0
Fourth quarter
L-Maddie Ikeler, 11:13.
Shots: B 15-4. Corners: B 9-5. Saves: Lewisburg 15 (Kerstin Koons); Bloomsburg 3 (Nadja Hartmann).
n Line Mountain 1,
Susquenita 0
MANDATA — Laney Yeager scored a goal with 2:28 to play, and Taylor Deiter made four saves in Line Mountain’s Tri-Valley League shutout.
Taylor Rothermel sent a pass to the far post where Yeager was positioned to convert.
The Eagles (2-3-2 overall, 1-2-1 TVL) had twice as many shots and corners in the game as did the Blackhawks.
Line Mountain 1, Susquenita 0
Fourth quarter
LM-Laney Yeager (Taylor Rothermel), 2:28.
Shots: LM 8-4. Corners: LM 14-7. Saves: Susquenita 7 (Ava Taube); Line Mountain 4 (Taylor Deiter).
n East Pennsboro 4,
Greenwood 2
ENOLA — Alison Buffington scored three goals, including two in the first quarter, to lead East Pennsboro to a nonleague victory over Greenwood.
“They scored off a couple nice turf corner plays,” said Greenwood coach Kent Houser. “I thought we played well; we just couldn’t get the ball in the cage. And, obviously, I thought their goalie played a fantastic game.”
The Wildcats (6-2) dominated in shots (25-9) and corners (20-11). Hailey Womer and Jordan Stroup scored goals in the loss.
East Pennsboro goalie Alexis Johnson had 23 saves.
East Pennsboro 4, Greenwood 2
First half
EP-Alison Buffington, 5:55; EP-Buffington (Kirstin Sconyers), 1:57.
Second half
EP-Josie Shermeyer, 13:04; G-Hailey Womer, 5:00.
Fourth quarter
EP-Buffington, 5:17G-Jordan Stroup (Leah Bryner), 2:34.
Shots: G 25-9. Corners: G 20-11. Saves: Greenwood 3 (Lydia Miller); East Pennsboro 23 (Alexis Johnson).
n Newport 12, East Juniata 0
MCALISTERVILLE — Liberty recruit Sophia Shoemaker scored three first-quarter goals, and Newport led 7-0 at halftime of the TVL game.
Vivian Searer and Hailey Yeater combined to make 17 saves for the Tigers (0-9 overall, 0-4 TVL).
Newport 12, East Juniata 0
Newport 4 3 1 3 — 12
E. Juniata 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shots: N 33-3. Corners: N 10-1. Saves: Newport 0 (Ella Weidenhammer); East Juniata 17 (Vivian Searer, Hailey Yeater).
WEDNESDAY
n Mifflinburg 1,
Shikellamy 1 (OT)
SUNBURY — Goals by Shikellamy’s Luxi Walz and Mifflinburg’s Claire Hayes were all the HAC-I rivals produced over 75 minutes, despite combining for nine penalty corners in overtime.
Mifflinburg 1, Shikellamy 1 (OT)
Second quarter
S-Luxi Walz, 12:48.
Fourth quarter
M-Claire Hayes, 7:04.
Shots: M 17-8. Corners: M 15-9. Saves: Mifflinburg 7 (Jaden Keister); Shikellamy 13 (Reagan Wiest).
n Selinsgrove 4,
Southern Columbia 0
SELINSGROVE — Freshmen Alli Bucher (two) and Carly Aument combined to score three goals in Selinsgrove’s HAC-I win.
The Seals raised more than $400 for the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health in their annual Pink game.
Selinsgrove 4,
Southern Columbia 0
First quarter
S-Carly Aument (Sydney Schmouder), 3:37.
Second quarter
S-Alli Bucher (Jess Alba), 13:10.
Third quarter
S-Bucher (Liv Reichley), 1:57.
Fourth quarter
S-Alayna Davis, 5:14.
Shots: S 23-2. Corners: S 9-1. Saves: Southern Columbia 19 (Hanna Keller); Selinsgrove 2 (Riley Batdorf 2, Lonna Temple 0).