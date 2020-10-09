BLOOMSBURG — Lewisburg sophomore Maddie Ikeler scored in the fourth quarter, and Kerstin Koons stood up to a barrage of Bloomsburg shots as the Green Dragons avenged their lone loss of the season, 1-0, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II field hockey Thursday night.

Koons stopped all 15 shots she faced to post her fourth shutout overall and second in a row. Lewisburg (7-1 overall, 4-1 HAC-II) won its seventh consecutive game following a loss in its Sept. 14 opener.

The Panthers (8-2, 4-1), who have captured every HAC-II title since the league’s inception in 2008, hadn’t lost a HAC-II game since Oct. 20, 2018, at Lewisburg.

The teams are in a first-place tie with each having three HAC-II games to play.

Lewisburg 1, Bloomsburg 0

Fourth quarter

L-Maddie Ikeler, 11:13.

Shots: B 15-4. Corners: B 9-5. Saves: Lewisburg 15 (Kerstin Koons); Bloomsburg 3 (Nadja Hartmann).

n Line Mountain 1,

Susquenita 0

MANDATA — Laney Yeager scored a goal with 2:28 to play, and Taylor Deiter made four saves in Line Mountain’s Tri-Valley League shutout.

Taylor Rothermel sent a pass to the far post where Yeager was positioned to convert.

The Eagles (2-3-2 overall, 1-2-1 TVL) had twice as many shots and corners in the game as did the Blackhawks.

Line Mountain 1, Susquenita 0

Fourth quarter

LM-Laney Yeager (Taylor Rothermel), 2:28.

Shots: LM 8-4. Corners: LM 14-7. Saves: Susquenita 7 (Ava Taube); Line Mountain 4 (Taylor Deiter).

n East Pennsboro 4,

Greenwood 2

ENOLA — Alison Buffington scored three goals, including two in the first quarter, to lead East Pennsboro to a nonleague victory over Greenwood.

“They scored off a couple nice turf corner plays,” said Greenwood coach Kent Houser. “I thought we played well; we just couldn’t get the ball in the cage. And, obviously, I thought their goalie played a fantastic game.”

The Wildcats (6-2) dominated in shots (25-9) and corners (20-11). Hailey Womer and Jordan Stroup scored goals in the loss.

East Pennsboro goalie Alexis Johnson had 23 saves.

East Pennsboro 4, Greenwood 2

First half

EP-Alison Buffington, 5:55; EP-Buffington (Kirstin Sconyers), 1:57.

Second half

EP-Josie Shermeyer, 13:04; G-Hailey Womer, 5:00.

Fourth quarter

EP-Buffington, 5:17G-Jordan Stroup (Leah Bryner), 2:34.

Shots: G 25-9. Corners: G 20-11. Saves: Greenwood 3 (Lydia Miller); East Pennsboro 23 (Alexis Johnson).

n Newport 12, East Juniata 0

MCALISTERVILLE — Liberty recruit Sophia Shoemaker scored three first-quarter goals, and Newport led 7-0 at halftime of the TVL game.

Vivian Searer and Hailey Yeater combined to make 17 saves for the Tigers (0-9 overall, 0-4 TVL).

Newport 12, East Juniata 0

Newport 4 3 1 3 — 12

E. Juniata 0 0 0 0 — 0

Shots: N 33-3. Corners: N 10-1. Saves: Newport 0 (Ella Weidenhammer); East Juniata 17 (Vivian Searer, Hailey Yeater).

WEDNESDAY

n Mifflinburg 1,

Shikellamy 1 (OT)

SUNBURY — Goals by Shikellamy’s Luxi Walz and Mifflinburg’s Claire Hayes were all the HAC-I rivals produced over 75 minutes, despite combining for nine penalty corners in overtime.

Mifflinburg 1, Shikellamy 1 (OT)

Second quarter

S-Luxi Walz, 12:48.

Fourth quarter

M-Claire Hayes, 7:04.

Shots: M 17-8. Corners: M 15-9. Saves: Mifflinburg 7 (Jaden Keister); Shikellamy 13 (Reagan Wiest).

n Selinsgrove 4,

Southern Columbia 0

SELINSGROVE — Freshmen Alli Bucher (two) and Carly Aument combined to score three goals in Selinsgrove’s HAC-I win.

The Seals raised more than $400 for the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health in their annual Pink game.

Selinsgrove 4,

Southern Columbia 0

First quarter

S-Carly Aument (Sydney Schmouder), 3:37.

Second quarter

S-Alli Bucher (Jess Alba), 13:10.

Third quarter

S-Bucher (Liv Reichley), 1:57.

Fourth quarter

S-Alayna Davis, 5:14.

Shots: S 23-2. Corners: S 9-1. Saves: Southern Columbia 19 (Hanna Keller); Selinsgrove 2 (Riley Batdorf 2, Lonna Temple 0).

Tags

Recommended for you