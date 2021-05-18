SELINSGROVE — Bellefonte needed less than four minutes to take an early lead over Lewisburg on Tuesday in a District 4/6 Class 2A girls lacrosse semifinal.
"They looked jittery to me (at the beginning)," Lewisburg coach Jennifer Reish said. "I knew that it would even out. That timeout in the first half helped calm them down.
"In the beginning I was a little frustrated with the sloppiness, because we're better than that."
However, it didn't take long after that for Green Dragons leading scorer Ella Reish and her Lewisburg teammates to rebound and take control. Ella Reish scored five of her game-high seven goals in a less-than-10-minute span in the first half to propel the Green Dragons into next week's district final with a 13-4 win over the Red Raiders.
Lewisburg will play Danville in a rematch of the 2019 district final on Tuesday at Selinsgrove.
Less than one minute after Bellefonte scored, Ella Reish evened the score. She got the ball about 25 yards from the goal, weaved through some Red Raiders and shot into the bottom opposite corner.
"I find it easier to score when I'm running super-fast because I have so much momentum," Ella Reish said. "It's easier to make a quick movement around them."
Lewisburg took the lead for good seven minutes into the game. Theresa Zeh ran down the sideline with the ball, and passed it ahead to Talulah Rice, who found Ella Reish in front of the net. One minute later, Roz Noone scored immediately on a restart.
Ella Reish scored the next goal, intercepting a pass 25 yards from goal and again running through traffic to score.
"We're happy that she has stopped making 50-yard runs, because she can do that, but it's exhausting," coach Reish said. "When she gets the opportunity it's such a weapon, and we love to see her using that. She also recognizes when the defense is back and collapsing on her, and she's very good at pulling it back and setting things up."
Ella Reish scored again 42 seconds later. She was in front of the net when Sophie Kilbride circled behind the net and passed it to Ella Reish, who shot immediately after catching. She scored again two minutes later after taking a pass from Callie Hoffman, Ella Reish hesitated and then sprinted straight to the net for another goal.
"I'm trying to look disinterested until I see someone turn their head or something, and that's when I go," Ella Reish said.
Noone scored with an assist from Ella Reish for a 7-1 Lewisburg lead with eight minutes to go in the first half.
"We usually start off a little slow, so I wasn't worried about it," Ella Reish said. "Then we got the next (seven) goals for insurance."
Bellefonte took the lead, and scored its second goal to go into halftime down by five by trying to lull the Green Dragon defense to sleep. The Red Raiders held possession behind Lewisburg's net for more than a minute each time, before springing into action. In the second half, Lewisburg shut down that tactic.
"Normally when they're doing that, I think they're trying to trick us into running out," Lewisburg senior defender Tonya Omlor said. "I was just standing back and letting them take their time. We were winning, so that was fine."
Omlor added that the Green Dragons made sure to communicate better after Bellefonte's early lead, which served as a bit of a wake-up call for Lewisburg. The Green Dragons defeated the Red Raiders by a combined score of 29-6 in two regular-season meetings.
"Personally, I wasn't concerned that we would lose, but it made me think it would be closer than the last two times we played them and it was," Omlor said. "They brought the intensity, so we had to meet their level."
Lewisburg got a pair of goals from Ella Reish, and a goal each from Zeh, Noone, Kilbride and Rice in the second half.
"We knew that Bellefonte would come out like a different team than we played in the regular season," coach Reish said. "I think the girls stood up to it really well. We've been working on being organized on defense, and I thought they did a great job."
DISTRICT 4/6 CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
at Selinsgrove H.S.
LEWISBURG 13, BELLEFONTE 4
First half
B-Ellie Macafee, 3:54; L-Ella Reish, 4:48; L-Reish (Talulah Rice), 6:56; L-Roz Noone, 7:51; L-Reish, 11:54; L-Reish (Sophie Kilbride), 12:36; L-Reish (Callie Hoffman), 14:35; L-Noone (Reish), 16:59; B-Leigha Schrader, 17:47.
Second half
L-Theresa Zeh (Rice), 26:31; L-Reish, 30:36; B-Brayson Holderman, 32:20; L-Noone, 39:10; L-Kilbride (Noone), 41:18; L-Reish, 42:36; L-Rice, 47:11; B-Molly McKee, 49:21.
Shots: L, 36-9. Shots on goal: L, 29-7. Saves: Bellefonte 16 (Kayle Frantz); Lewisburg 3 (Keeley Baker).