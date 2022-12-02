COAL TOWNSHIP — Jack Blough (24) and Cam Michaels (23) combined for 47 points in Lewisburg's 70-57 overtime victory over Mahanoy Area in a tip-off tournament at Shamokin.
Henry Harrison finished with 16 points for Lewisburg, including three 3-pointers.
The Green Dragons outscored the Golden Bears 14-3 in the overtime period, setting up a championship game against the host Indians.
Lewisburg 70, Mahanoy Area 57
Lewisburg 70
Cam Michaels 8 5-7 23; Devin Bodden 1 0-1 2; Henry Harrison 4 5-8 16; Wade Young 1 0-2 2; Jack Blough 10 4-4 24; Charlie Landis 1 0-0 3. Totals: 25 14-22 70.
3-point goals: Harrison 3, Michaels 2, Landis.
Did not score: Dylan Dershem, Noah Pawling, Sam Barrick, Neyshaun Mabry.
Mahanoy Area 57
Jace Yedsena 6 1-2 15; Chris C. 3 1-2 8; Tanner Zawanda 2 1-2 6; Ben Manley 3 1-2 8; Brady Alansky 2 0-2 6; Kadin Styka 3 0-2 6; Colm Mcgroarty 4 0-5 8. Totals: 23 4-17 57.
3-point goals: Alansky 2, Yedsena 2, Chris C., Manley, Zawanda.
Did not score: William Mayberry, Ethan Manley.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;12;15;14;15;14 — 70
Mahanoy;16;13;14;11;3 — 57