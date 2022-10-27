SELINSGROVE — Avery Mast scored twice in the first half to help propel Lewisburg to a 4-1 over Muncy in the District 4 Class A field hockey quarterfinals at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field on Thursday night.
It didn’t take long for the Green Dragons to get going.
Coming off a corner assist from Whitney Berge, Mast slammed the ball into the back of the cage, making a loud thud, and lighting up the scoreboard less than five minutes into the game.
First-year Lewisburg coach Tonya Berge emphasized the importance of capitalizing on corners, along with getting out to an early lead.
“We wanted to come out with intensity right away,” said Berge. “It’s district play. Everybody comes out to win.”
Mast scored again five minutes into the second quarter, chipping the ball into the cage. The initial effort was saved by Muncy keeper Alaina Brelsford, but she failed to retain control of the ball, and Mast took full advantage.
Mast credited Brelsford for the save on the first effort, saying that the team emphasizes cashing in on loose balls in the scoring area.
The Indians didn’t go down without a fight. Madeleine Boerckel scored with four minutes left in the first half to send Muncy into halftime down only a goal. Boerckel’s goal was the only shot the Indians recorded in the entire game.
There was limited action in the third quarter, but the Green Dragons came back to life in the fourth quarter, scoring two key insurance goals to seal the win. The goals were scored by the Berge sisters Tia and Whitney, with Whitney assisting her younger sister on the latter goal.
“I told the girls that we could not quit,” said Berge. “For them to come right back out in the second half and pop two in, I mean we can relax a bit more after that.”
Berge, who now has her first playoff win under her belt as a head coach, said the win felt awesome and that she was very proud of her team.
The Green Dragons will play Line Mountain in the semifinals. It's a rematch of last year's semifinal won by the Eagles on their way to a state semifinal appearance. Line Mountain also beat Lewisburg, 4-0, in the opener for both teams on Aug. 31. The game is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. The other semifinal matches Central Columbia and Bloomsburg. The winners will advance to Thursday's title game back at Selinsgrove. The losers will play for third-place at 5 p.m. on Thursday for the final PIAA berth.
“We’ve been improving all season long,” said Berge. “So I think it’s going to be a completely different game.”
Mast added: “We know they’re a tough competitor, but we’re ready.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINAL
at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field, Selinsgrove HS
LEWISBURG 4, MUNCY 1
First quarter
L-Avery Mast (Whitney Berge), 10:33.
Second quarter
L-Mast, 10:30; M-Madeleine Boerckel, 4:00.
Fourth quarter
L-Whitney Berge, 13:14; L-Tia Berge (Whitney Berge), 11:07.
Shots: L 23-1. Corners: L 14-1. Saves: Lewisburg 0 (Keeley Baker); Muncy 11 (Alaina Brelsford).