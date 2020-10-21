The Daily Item
MILTON — Midd-West’s Lydia Bowersox won the girls race, and Jacob Hess of Lewisburg won the boys race in a tri-meet dominated by the Green Dragons at Milton Island State Park on Tuesday.
On the girls side, Lewisburg beat Milton 15-48 and Midd-West 20-35. Milton beat Midd-West, 24-35 in the other race. On the boys side, Lewisburg beat Milton 18-42, and Midd-West, 15-50. The Black Panthers beat the Mustangs by the same 15-50 score.
In the girls race, the Green Dragons had the next six finishers after Bowersox, who finished in 21:47. Grace Evans finished second in 22:02. Emma East finished in 23:09 as the top finisher for Milton.
Hess finished in 16:42 on the boys side as Lewisburg took the first three spots. Timmy Marvin led Milton in 17:27.
Boys
Lewisburg 18, Milton 42
Lewisburg 15, Milton 50
Milton 15, Midd-West 50
1. Jacob Hess (Lew) 16:42; 2. Calvin Bailey (Lew), 17:21; 3. Thomas Hess (Lew), 17:25; 4. Timmy Marvin (Milt), 17:27; 5. Gianluca Perrone (Lew), 17:33; 6. Brody Bender (Milt), 17:42; 7. Bryce Ryder (Lew), 17:55; 9. Chase Bilodeau (Milt), 17:56; 13. Ryan Bickhart (Milt), 18:38; 16. Aden Aitkins (MW), 19:23; 17. Nate Barnett (Milt), 19:24.
Girls
Lewisburg 15, Milton 48
Lewisburg 20, Midd-West 35
Milton 24, Midd-West 35
1. Lydia Bowersox (MW), 21:47; 2. Grace Evans (Lew), 22:02; 3. Delaney Humphrey (Lew), 22:49; 4. Hannah Mirshahi (Lew), 22:50; 5. Jenna Binney (Lew), 22:51; 6. Sarah Mahoney (Lew), 22:51; 8. Emma East (Milt), 23:09; 9. Karenza Musser (Milt), 23:27; 16. Mercedez Farr (Milt), 24:20; 18. Emma Shellenberger (MW), 24:32; 19. Kirsten Stauffer (MW), 24:37; 20. Jacklyn Hopple (Milt), 24:48; 21. Jillian Hopple (Milt), 25:51; 26. Kylee Zieber (MW), 31.01.
n Selinsgrove sweeps Mifflinburg
SELINSGROVE – Jarrett Lee’s seventh-place finish in the boys race gave the Seals the victory, 27-30, over Mifflinburg.
Zach Wentz (17:52) and Derick Blair finished a second apart to finish first and second in the boys race for Selinsgrove. Landron Driggers placed third for the Wildcats in 18:34.
On the girls side, the Seals took seven of the top eight spots to win 15-48 over the Wildcats.
Freshman Shaela Kruskie won the girls race in 18:53. Marissa Allen was Mifflinburg’s top finisher in 21:57.
Boys
Selinsgrove 27, Mifflinburg 30
1. Zachary Wentz (Sel), 17:52; 2. Derick Blair (Sel), 17:53; 3. Landon Driggers (Miff), 18:34; 4. Eli Erickson (Miff), 18:35; 5. Mason Reitenbach (Sel), 18:45; 6. Daniel Walter (Miff), 18:51; 7. Jarrett Lee (Sel), 18:55; 8. Harrison Abram (Miff), 19:12; 9. Daniel Reimer (Miff), 19:19; 15. Brendan Long (Sel), 20:54.
Girls
Selinsgrove 15, Mifflinburg 48
1. Shaela Kruskie (Sel), 18:53; 2. Zoe Tomko (Sel), 19:23; 3. Breia Mayes (Sel), 20:49; 4. JaSayle Rivera (Sel), 21:06; 5. Ade Leason (Sel), 21:11; 6. Marissa Allen (Miff), 21:27; 9. Emma Hyder (Miff), 23:00; 11. Cassie Ebersole (Miff), 23:54; 14. Elaine Oberhiem (Miff), 25:57; 15. Katie Stephens (Miff), 26:28.