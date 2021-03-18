The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — The first spring event in two years took place on Wednesday as the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys tennis started.
Central Mountain picked up two singles wins, and a three-set win in doubles to knock off Lewisburg, 3-2.
Eddie Monico won at No. 3 singles for the Green Dragons, winning in straight sets. The doubles team of Julian Alabackoff and Matt Rawson dropped just one game in winning at No. 2 doubles for Lewisburg (0-1).
Central Mountain 3,
Lewisburg 2
Singles
David Lindsey (CM) def. Evan Cecchini, 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Hall (CM) def. Zach Higgins, 6-3, 6-1; Eddie Monico (Lew) def. Nate Brinker, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
Jackson Walker-Leigher Gugino (CM) def. Henry Schumacher-Chen Chen Gu, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6; Julian Alabackoff-Matt Rawson (Lew) def. Jackson Proctor-Joe Ciami, 6-0, 6-1.