MONTOURSVILLE — Lewisburg struggled offensively in its opener, but looked like a completely different team in the first quarter against Montoursville.
The Green Dragons offense drove deep into Montoursville territory on two of its first three drives in a scoreless game, but failed to score.
Montoursville answered with two touchdowns in a 1:18 span early in the second quarter to take control of the game as Rocco Pulizzi and James Batkowski each scored three touchdowns in the Warriors' 41-7 victory.
"We executed a lot better offensively, and I felt good in the first half," Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks said. "We struggled again at times with some of the simple things. When we start focusing on the details, we're going to be a pretty good team."
The Green Dragons (0-2 overall, 0-1 Heartland Athletic Conferene-Division II) took the opening kickoff, and drove to a first-and-goal at the Montoursville 10. Lewisburg converted its first third down of the game — a 15-yard pass to Cam Michaels on third-and-10, and had its longest play of the early season, a 36-yard catch-and-run by Ethan Dominick to set up the early scoring opportunity.
A penalty and a sack pushed Lewisburg back to the 17, but a 16-yard pass to Trent Wenrich on third-and-goal gave Lewisburg a chance at a fourth-and-goal from the 1. Dominick was stuffed in the middle of the line.
After the teams traded punts, the Green Dragons drove deep into Montoursville territory once again. Michaels ran 14 yards on second-and-11, and Dominick took a long toss 27 yards down to the Montoursville 13. The Green Dragons couldn't convert a third-and-5 from the Montoursville 8 after Isaiah Fenner stopped Michaels for a 1-yard gain. Lewisburg's 24-yard field goal attempt was then wide left.
"Our defense is still getting its feet. We have a bunch of seniors, but they are all in new roles — never started before," Montoursville coach Mike Boughton said. "So we've started slow the first two weeks, but you can see, they are gaining more confidence."
The Montoursville offense hadn't converted a first down until Batkowski took a short screen pass, burst up the left-side of the field, and picked up a key block from Fenner for an 82-yard touchdown, and a 7-0 lead as time expired in the first quarter.
Then, after forcing Lewisburg to punt, the snap went over punter Zachary Kreisher's head, and Montoursville pounced on it at the Lewisburg 10. Pulizzi did the rest, scoring on the next carry for a 14-7 lead.
Montoursville (2-0, 1-0) then attempted an onside kick, and recovered it, but was flagged for the ball not hitting the ground first. Lewisburg took advantage of the 15-yard penalty to drive 43 yards for its first touchdown of the season. Dominick scored from 2 yards out with 6:54 left in the first half to cut the Montoursville lead to 14-7.
The Warriors answered with a 10-play scoring drive capped by Batkowski's (3 catches, 111 yards) 21-yard TD catch with 1:15 left in the first half.
Disaster then struck on the second-half kickoff for the Green Dragons. Pulizzi took it at the 2, burst up the right hash, and cut to the sideline for a 98-yard kickoff return, and, all of a sudden, it was 28-7 Montoursville just 13 seconds into the second half.
"We were cramping up, and had to put some freshmen out on the kickoff return team," Wicks said. "As things go well, we are right next to each other, cheering each other on.
"When things don't go well, that's one thing we have to work on. We don't know how to be great teammates when things go bad."
The Green Dragons offense couldn't get on track in the third quarter with three straight three-and-outs, before Pulizzi added a 41-yard TD run with 55 seconds left in the third quarter, and Batkowski had a 15-yard run with 6:53 left in the game for the final margin of victory for the Warriors.
MONTOURSVILLE 41, LEWISBURG 7
Lewisburg (0-2);0;7;0;0 — 7
Montoursville (2-0);7;14;13;7 — 41
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MTV-James Batkowski 82 pass from Maddix Dalena (Isaiah Fenner kick)
Second quarter
MTV-Rocco Pulizzi 10 run (Fenner kick)
Lew-Ethan Dominick 2 run (Zach Kreisher kick)
MTV-Batkowski 21 pass from Dalena (Fenner kick)
Third quarter
MTV-Pulizzi 98 kickoff return (Fenner kick)
MTV-Pulizzi 41 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
MTV-Batkowski 15 run (Fenner kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Lew;Mtv
First downs;9;14
Rushes-net yards;30-61;33-196
Passing;11-20-1;6-10-1
Passing yards;181;125
Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-0
Penalties-yards;5-45;4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Ethan Dominick 13-68, TD; Cam Michaels 3-18; Michael Casale 2-2; Wade Young 9-0; Jeremiah Davis 2-(-2); team 1-(-25). Montoursville: Rocco Pulizzi 18-108, 2 TDs; James Batkowski 5-35, TD; Dylan Blackwell 2-20; Dave Kennedy 3-18; Brayden Brown 2-11; Zach Barnes 1-6; team 1-(-1); Dalena 1-(-11).
PASSING — Lewisburg: Young, 11-20-1 for 181 yards. Montoursville: Dalena, 6-10-1 for 125 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Dominick 3-59; Logan Callison 2-41; Devin Bodden 1-18; Chuck Landis 1-16; Trent Wenrich 1-16; Michaels 1-15; Jacob Hernandez 1-12; Owen Ordonez 1-4. Montoursville: Batkowski 3-111, 2 TDs; Marco Pulizzi 1-9; R. Pulizzi 2-5.