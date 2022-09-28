MONTOURSVILLE — Montoursville won five of six singles matches as the Warriors took two girls tennis matches from Lewisburg, 3-2 in both match, on Wednesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action.
Kara Mann and Katelyn Good each won two singles matches for the Warriors (12-4 overall, 8-3 HAC-II).
Elsa Fellon won at No. 2 singles, and the doubles team of Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance at No. 2 doubles won matches in the first battle for Lewisburg (7-9, 4-8), while Lowthert and Katelyn Beers and Christinia and Diana Zheng swept the doubles in the second match for the Green Dragons.
Match one
Montoursville 3, Lewisburg 2
Singles
Kara Mann (M) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-1, 6-3; Elsa Fellon (L) def. Alaina Marchioni, 6-3, 6-2; Katelyn Good (M) def. Serena DeCosmo, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Erin DelJanovan-Jill Stone (M) def. Sonja Johnson-Katelyn Beers, 6-2, 7-5; Erin Lowthert-Vivian Vance (L) def. Randi McKenna-Kendall Simms, 6-3, 6-4.
Match two
Montoursville 3, Lewisburg 2
Singles
Mann (M) def. Fellon, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; Marchioni (M) def. DeCosmo, 6-0, 6-0; Good (M) def. Sonja Johnson, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Beers-Lowthert (L) def. Deljanova-McKenna, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; Christina Zheng-Diana Zheng (L) def. Grace Hamilton-Paige Uemmerer, 6-4, 7-5.