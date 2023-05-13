WILLIAMSPORT — The top four seeds breezed into the District4 Doubles semifinals on Saturday, including two pairs from team champion Central Columbia and Lewisburg's top doubles team of Will Cecchini and Sarthak Vishwakarma.
Cecchini and Viswakarma, seeded second, dropped just three games over the course of three matches to breeze into the semifinals at Williamsport High. Danville's top pair of Luke Friscia and Nick Petrick advanced to the quarterfinals before they lost to the top seed.
The semifinals are Monday at the Central Pennsylvania Tennis Center in South Williamsport.
Cecchini and Vishwakarma blanked Danville's Stefan Kupas and Collin Cummins, 6-0, 6-0. In the second round, they dropped just two games in a 6-0, 6-2 win over a duo from North Penn-Liberty before dropping just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win over seventh-seeded Peyton McClure and Jacob Abadi of Wellsboro.
Friscia and Petrick pulled off one of the few upsets of the tournament. After dropping just two games in the opening round, Friscia and Petrick outlasted Lewisburg's tandem of Greyson Azeredo and Alexey Rosenberg, seeded eighth.
After Danville's pair won the opening set, Azeredo and Rosenberg won the second set 7-5. The third set went into a tie-break with Friscia and Petrick prevailing 8-6 in the tie-break.
Friscia and Petrick fell in the quarterfinals to Central's top-seeded duo of Matt Getz and Adam Lang.
Getz and Lang will meet Hughesville's John Finnegan and Mason Thomas in one semifinal on Monday. Ceccchini and Vishwakarma will meet Central's Luke Hottenstein and Dominic Valentino, seeded third, in the other semifinals.
District 4 Doubles Tournament
at Williamsport HS
PLAY-IN
North Penn-Liberty’s Ian Harer/Owen Loudenslager def. Mifflinburg’s Kaleb Sauers/Jacob Post, 10-4.
FIRST ROUND
1. Matt Getz/Adam Lang, Central Columbia, def. Ian Harer/Owen Loudenslager, North Penn-Liberty, 6-0, 6-0; Eli Bower/Ryder Fink, Jersey Shore def. Jake Crane/Jake Evans, Bloomsburg, 6-0, 6-2; Luke Friscia/Nicholas Petrick, Danville, def. Luke Sanford/Lucas Bower, South Williamsport 6-1, 6-1; 8. Greyson Azeredo/Alexey Rosenberg, Lewisburg def. Teli Bobotas/Josh Wentzler, Montoursville, 7-5, 6-1; 5. Micah Batson/Reilly Streich, Galeton, def. Dean Shoemaker/Trace Witter, Milton, 6-1, 6-1; Jett Pulizzi/Logan Hammond, Loyalsock def. Aiden Gehman/Hayne Webster, Wellsboro 6-2, 6-1; Haven Poll/Ryan O’Connor, Towanda def. Michael Howard/Eli Harris, Muncy, 6-4, 6-2; 4. John Finnegan/Mason Thomas, Hughesville def. Cody Peers/Evan Zinck, Cowanesque Valley, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Luke Hottenstein/Dominic Valentino, Central Columbia def. Austin McKean/Jake Buck, Hughesville, 6-1, 6-4; Brady Cimino/John Martin, Galeton def. Luke Springman/Matt Fravel, Jersey Shore, 6-2, 6-0; Kade Sanord/Wyatt Robbins, South Williamsport, def. Tyler Geiswite/Gaven Russell, Milton, 6-2, 6-0 6. James Kehrer/Wyatt Fry, Montoursville def. Matt Blake/Andrew Blake, Mifflinburg, 6-4, 6-; 7. Peyton McClure/Jacob Abadi, Wellsboro def. Rowan Revata/Eli Slamka, Muncy 6-3, 6-2; Luke Tavani/Rein Alderfer, Towanda, def. Ben Burrell/Densley Similien, Bloomsburg, 6-0, 6-2; Daniel Harman/Riley Novitske, North-Penn-Liberty def. Ian Allen/Austin Schwarzer, Loyalsock, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Will Cecchini/Sarthak Vishwakarma, Lewisburg def. Stefan Kupas/Collin Cummins, Danville 6-0, 6-0.
SECOND ROUND
Getz/Lang def. Bower/Fink, 6-0, 6-0; Friscia/Petrick def. Azeredo/Rosenberg, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (8-6); Batson/Streich def. Pulizzi/Hammond, 6-3, 6-2; Finnegan/Thomas def. Poll/O’Connor 6-1, 6-1; Hottenstein/Valentino def. Cimino/Martin, 6-1, 6-2; Kehrer/Fry 6-4, 6-0; McClure/Abadi def. Tavani/Alderfer, 6-1, 6-2; Cecchini/Vishwakarma def. Harman/Novitske 6-0, 6-2
QUARTERFINALS
Getz/Lang def. Friscia/Petrick 6-2, 6-1; Finnegan/Thomas def. Batson/Streich 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; Hottenstein/Valentino def. Kehrer/Fry 6-1, 6-3; Cecchini/Vishwakarma def. McClure/Abadi, 6-0, 6-1
SEMIFINALS
Monday
Central PA Tennis Center, 1 p.m.
1. Matt Getz/Adam Lang vs. 4. John Finnegan/Mason Thomas; 3. Luke Hottenstein/Dominic Valentino vs. 2. Will Cecchini/Sarthak Vishwakarma