DANVILLE — Keeley Baker didn't know anything about Aubreigh Uba prior to Tuesday's state playoff game, but it took only 25 seconds for the field hockey standouts to become acquainted.
Right at the start, Berks Catholic's Uba bolted into the circle from the left side and cracked a strong reverse-stick shot that Baker kicked away from Lewisburg's cage. On an ensuing penalty corner, the all-state midfielder uncorked another sharp reverse Baker blocked. Before the first quarter ended, the Louisville-bound Uba slammed a reverse against the left side of the cage and whistled another wide right of the goal.
Needless to say, the Green Dragons paid extra attention to the Saints' menace, keeping her off the scoreboard while building a two-goal lead in the Class A first-round matchup. Lewisburg then answered a pair of second-half goals and emerged from an intense final four minutes with a 4-3 win at Danville's Ironmen Stadium.
"We didn't know much about specific players, but we knew they were going to be a great team," said Baker. "When she came out the first quarter and started doing aerial skills and stuff, we knew she was going to be a challenging player, but we knew how to tackle that. We came in knowing we were going to have to double-team a lot of players, and once we picked her out we knew that was going to be the game."
Uba paced the District 3 sixth-place Saints with 44 goals, but the longer she went without beating Baker or solving Lewisburg's tightening defense, the more the Green Dragons' confidence grew.
Maddy Moyers and Avery Mast scored goals not two minutes apart in the middle of the first period, and that lead stood through halftime and beyond.
"I definitely think it got us going," said Lewisburg senior Maddie Ikeler, "and made us realize, like, 'Yes, we're meant to be here. This is our game.'"
Berks Catholic junior Alyse Weber scored her seventh and eighth goals around an Ikeler tally in the fourth, but the Green Dragons held tough until the final horn. Tia Berge took a ball away from Uba in the waning minutes, and Lauren Hetherington cleared the ball from the circle after Uba's last-second reverse on cage.
"I was yelling out to them to keep the intensity up because that team was not going to stop," said Lewisburg first-year coach Tonya Berge. "Obviously they kept the pressure on to the last second."
The Green Dragons (15-5) won their sixth consecutive game and posted the program's first state playoff victory since 2004 when they defeated another District 3 sixth-place team, West Perry. They will face District 3 runner-up Oley Valley (22-3-1), an 8-0 winner over District 1 runner-up Dock Mennonite, in Saturday's quarterfinal round.
Berks Catholic, seeded No. 4 in the District 3 tournament, finished the season 18-5.
Uba's speed, ball control, and pace on her reverse made her a threat any time she was on the attacking end. The Saints didn't funnel the ball to her, but she played it often until Lewisburg made an adjustment at the quarter break.
"We did ID her throughout the game," said Berge, "and we kept telling our players that you need to disrupt her shots."
She was a challenge for Baker, especially, who didn't face as much action in districts.
"Reverse chips are always kind of tricky — and especially when it's coming at you with that much force — but I really trust my team to mark everyone else, so I'm not always so much worried about the tip," she said. "It's just about blocking the shot itself."
Baker's early work was key, allowing Lewisburg to strike first and seize momentum.
It was more than midway through the opening quarter when Whitney Berge passed to Moyers off a restart for a shot past Saints goalie Rachel Forkin. Soon after, Moyers kept possession of the ball while working against Forkin at the left post, and the ball eventually worked free to Mast in front for her team-high 18th goal and a 2-0 lead.
"I was excited about that, but, at the same time, I knew that it wouldn't hold up and that we had to get more," said Tonya Berge. "So I was proud of our girls after they scored coming right back and answering every goal that they got. That was just awesome."
Paisley Lutz got Berks on the board with 9:40 left in the third quarter when she deflected in Mallory Buzydlowski's low rocket to left post. Lewisburg responded with a charge into the circle by Mast and a cross to Moyers at the left post just 68 seconds later.
When Alyse Weber knocked a rebound out of the air just past Baker's stick with 10:16 to play in the fourth, Ikeler answered with her 17th goal within two minutes to make it 4-2.
"We know that when a goal gets scored on us, we just need to come back 10 times harder," said Ikeler, who scored her first postseason goal. "That's what we did. They'd score and we'd put one right back in on our end."
The Saints got back within one on their fourth and final penalty corner with 4:24 to play. Uba received Weber's insert on the top-left side of the circle and swept the ball back to Weber at the post for a bullet into the cage.
Berks was 2-for-2 converting corners in the fourth, but despite finishing the game with consistent attack Lewisburg didn't allow another opportunity.
"It was definitely nervous — when corners happen I'm always a little jittery," said Baker, who had six saves, "but I know how to stay in my zone, and I was confident in my team."
PIAA CLASS A FIRST ROUND
At Danville H.S.
LEWISBURG 4, BERKS CATHOLIC 3
First quarter
L-Maddy Moyers (Whitney Berge), 6:06; L-Avery Mast (Moyers), 4:15.
Third quarter
BC-Paisley Lutz (Mallory Buzydlowski), 9:40; L-Moyers (Mast), 8:32.
Fourth quarter
BC-Alyse Weber, 10:16; L-Maddie Ikeler (Moyers), 8:19; BC-Weber (Aubreigh Uba), 4:24.
Shots: L 10-9. Corners: L 5-4. Cards: None. Defensive saves: None. Saves: Berks Catholic 6 (Rachel Forkin); Lewisburg 6 (Keeley Baker).